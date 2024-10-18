Hamas Issues Defiant Message On Israeli Hostages Vows Yahya Sinwar's Death Will Be A 'Curse On The Occupiers'
The militant group confirmed Sinwar's 'martyrdom' and said the hostages will remain held until Israel pulls out of Gaza.
Hamas confirmed on Friday the death of its leader Yahya Sinwar in Gaza in a defiant statement, saying his demise will only strengthen the militant group and "will be a curse on the occupiers."
Hamas' top political leader Khalil Al-Hayya announced the "martyrdom" of Sinwar "after clashing with a zionist force alongside other fighters in the #Gaza Strip," the Middle East Monitor reported.
"Hamas will remain until a Palestinian state is established on all historic Palestine with Jerusalem as its capital," Al-Hayya said, adding that Sinwar's death like those of other martyrs will only "empower the resistance" and "will be a curse on the occupiers."
The statement also said that the Israeli hostages it holds in Gaza "will not be returned without a Israeli withdrawal from the Strip and the release of Palestinian prisoners from the occupation's prisons."
Israel on Thursday confirmed that Sinwar, the mastermind of the Oct. 7 attack, was killed in a firefight with Israeli soldiers in Gaza and released drone footage of him tossing a stick at a drone during his final moments.
The footage showed Sinwar, his face covered with a scarf, sitting mortally wounded and dust-covered in a chair in a bombed out building in Rafah.
"We identified him as a terrorist inside a building and we shot into the building and we entered to scan the area. We found him with a gun and 40 thousand shekels. He was on the run and our forces eliminated him," said military spokesman Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari.
