A former Navy SEAL who took part in the operation that killed al-Qaeda leader Osama Bin Laden said Israel's strategy against the leaders of Iran-backed groups is the correct one, and that the country is "showing us how to win wars" after the killing of Hamas chief Yahya Sinwar.

Retired Senior Chief Petty Officer Rob O'Neill said the course of action is right and that "they're going to keep doing it." "And they're proving to everyone. Even our president will say 'well, now he's dead,' we can work on a ceasefire," he told Newsmax.

"You don't let someone start a war and then whine about a ceasefire. Israel did a great job and I couldn't be more proud," he added. He went on to detail that killing Sinwar "takes away a lot of (Hamas') abilities and was a big morale boost for Israel.

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) has released footage showing the operation that ended up killing Sinwar after a random encounter in Rafah, more specifically in Tel al-Sultan. A 10-second video published on Friday shows the initial attack that ended up crippling him. It focuses on the tank while blurring the rest of the surrounding area before moving to the building where Sinwar hid and shows an explosion on the top floors.

It is the second video showing the last moments of Yahya Sinwar. The previous one features images of a mini-drone surveilling the area after the tank shelling and spotting the person later revealed as the Hamas chief. The masked man is seen on a couch with his right hand seemingly blown off.

Hamas confirmed the death on Friday, hailing Sinwar as a "heroic martyr." "Advancing and not retreating, brandishing his weapon, engaging and confronting the occupation army at the forefront of the ranks," reads a passage of the statement by the group, labeled a terrorist organization by the U.S. and the EU.

Hamas' top political leader Khalil Al-Hayya said Hamas "will remain until a Palestinian state is established on all historic Palestine with Jerusalem as its capital." He added that hostages won't be released until "the end of aggression against Gaza, complete withdrawal and the release of our prisoners." Those demands have proven to be an obstacle in previous rounds of negotiations.

Regardless, analysts still consider it a chance of moving forward, considering the chance that less-powerful Hamas leaders could be pressured into reaching a deal. American Defense Minister Lloyd Austin said it is an "extraordinary opportunity to achieve a lasting cease-fire" and that "hopefully countries in the region will step up there."