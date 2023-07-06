KEY POINTS The Oakland Athletics received Governor Joe Lombardo's blessing to move to Nevada

The move to Las Vegas is likely to happen in 2028

More approvals are still needed for the move

The Oakland Athletics completed a major milestone in finalizing their move to Las Vegas after the Nevada State Legislature approved a bill advancing the move on Wednesday.

Now the club just needs approval from the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and Major League Baseball's relocation committee.

While the A's move to Las Vegas was pushed back by a year, from 2027 to 2028, the team has overcome a massive hurdle in the move by gaining approval of the Nevada State Assembly.

The bill, SB1, will allow for up to $350 million in public funding for the A's 30,000-seat stadium that would be situated in the heart of the Las Vegas Strip, $180 million in transferable tax credits, $120 million in county bonds and a $25 million credit from Clark County, Nevada, towards infrastructure of the new park.

Nevada Governor Joe Lombardo, released an official statement about the A's move to Las Vegas.

"This is an incredible opportunity to bring the A's to Nevada, and this legislation reflects months of negotiations between the team, the state, the county, and the league," Lombardo said in a statement. "Las Vegas' position as a global sports destination is only growing, and Major League Baseball is another tremendous asset for the city."

While a formal celebratory signing ceremony is planned for later in Las Vegas, the A's still have a number of other challenges to overcome before their move.

The club lacks approval from the FAA. Moreover, the Las Vegas location must be approved by MLB's relocation committee. The A's will also need to secure at least $1.1 billion in private funding to build the new stadium.

On top of all that, the A's will also need to find a temporary home in Northern Nevada or California while their new stadium is being built.