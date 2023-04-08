KEY POINTS A newly married man died after using the gift from his wife's ex-lover

The ex-lover plotted revenge against his ex-girlfriend after she refused to be his second wife

The suspect learned to make explosives from his previous work

A supposed story of happily-ever-after turned into a tragedy after a newly-married man died while opening a gift from his wife's former lover.

Hemendra Merawi died at his house in Kabirdham district in India on Monday after a home theater music system he and his wife received as a wedding gift exploded as soon as it was plugged into power.

His elder brother, Rajkumar, succumbed to injuries during treatment, while four other members of the family, including an 18-month-old child, sustained injuries, the Independent reported.

The roof and walls of the house were also damaged due to the intensity of the explosion.

Authorities said the explosive-laden music system was a gift from the wife's estranged lover who planned to kill the couple.

Sarju Markam was reportedly upset upon receiving the news of the wedding.

The police said Markam, a married man with two children, was previously in a relationship with Merawi's 29-year-old wife and wanted her to be his second wife.

"Markam had initially lied to Merawi's wife that he was not married. After she realized the truth, she refused to marry him. But he kept threatening her to marry him," the police said.

A day before the wedding, the suspect called the woman and tried to persuade her to call off the wedding. He even threatened Merawi, the Indian Express reported.

"You are getting married but you will never be happy," he reportedly told her.

Merawi's wife survived the explosion as she was at her parents' house.

Markam was arrested on Tuesday in the neighboring state of Madhya Pradesh. He admitted to the crime.

"The accused told the police that he had planted the explosive in the home theatre and gifted it to the newly married couple in a bid to kill them," the police added, noted the Independent.

The investigation revealed that he previously worked at a stone crusher plant, where he learned to make explosives using ammonium nitrate.

"He used ammonium nitrate, petrol and gunpowder retrieved from firecrackers. He gift-wrapped it to avoid any suspicion. The blast got triggered when the system was switched on," the police explained.