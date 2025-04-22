OpenAI has formally brought back its highly capable GPT‑3.5 Turbo API to developers, a significant step towards restoring the foundation of the original ChatGPT that delighted the world in 2022.

The revival is also intended to enhance AI integration in top platforms, providing developers with an optimized and cost-effective solution for creating advanced chatbot capabilities and smart assistants.

GPT‑3.5 Turbo Returns

The GPT-3.5 Turbo API is now open for integration with different apps and services. OpenAI assured that this version is much more affordable and stable compared to its previous versions, at a cost of only $0.002 per 1,000 tokens, 10 times less expensive than previous GPT-3.5 versions.

But it's not just about affordability. This refreshed API version is designed for more than chat-based applications. Developers can now use it to power innovative features beyond text conversations, signaling OpenAI's push to broaden AI use cases across industries.

Major Apps Leveraging GPT‑3.5 Turbo API

With OpenAI potentially requiring developers to accomplish ID verification, we expect to see newer AI models in the coming weeks. Before that, several well-known brands were already incorporating GPT‑3.5 Turbo into their platforms:

Snapchat (Snap Inc.): Snapchat+ subscribers can now enjoy "My AI," an individualized chatbot providing text edits, suggestions, and instant conversation augmentation.

Quizlet: Supporting more than 60 million students worldwide, the app will incorporate GPT‑3.5 Turbo to act as an interactive AI tutor, adjusting to users' levels of study and subjects.

Instacart: The "Ask Instacart" feature launching soon will enable shoppers to communicate with the platform in natural language queries—such as asking for recipe recommendations in relation to shopping lists.

Shopify: GPT-3.5 integration will enable an AI-based shopping assistant that provides personalized product suggestions to over 100 million users.

Looking Back at GPT-3.5 and How It Came to Be

Released in November 2022, GPT‑3.5 became the basis of ChatGPT's free tier, remaining active until replaced by GPT-4o mini in mid-2024. Although it was widely used, GPT‑3.5 was criticized for producing intermittent "hallucinations" due to outdated training data (dating only through September 2021). The new Turbo variant removes these issues with increased stability and wider utility.

Whisper API Gets a Major Upgrade

In addition to GPT‑3.5 Turbo's return, OpenAI has upgraded its Whisper API, the company's open-source speech-to-text model, Digital Trends reports.

Originally released in 2022, Whisper now offers faster processing and greater compatibility across audio formats like MP3, M4A, WAV, and WebM.

One of its most notable implementations is Speak, South Korea's leading English learning app. The Whisper API upgrade will support the app's global expansion and enhance its ability to offer open-ended, accurate language learning experiences.

OpenAI's Strategic Shift on Open-Source and Older Models

In the face of increasing competition, particularly from Chinese AI brand DeepSeek, OpenAI is rethinking its open-source approach. CEO Sam Altman admitted recently in an AMA that the company had been "on the wrong side of history," suggesting greater openness and access for earlier models.

OpenAI's Chief Product Officer, Kevin Weil, also revealed the company might open-source more legacy models in the future. The Whisper API serves as a leading example of this shift.

Originally published on Tech Times