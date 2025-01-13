KEY POINTS $PAWS doesn't have a tokenomics document yet, and a listing date has yet to be provided

The memecoin is trending on X amid multiple reports of issues connecting their wallets for the airdrop

There were also concerns about supposedly "paying" to get included in the airdrop

The community around dog-themed memecoin PAWS is on high alert after the team behind the token confirmed that the airdrop – the free distribution of cryptocurrencies – will take place soon. But, as PAWS holders wait for more details, there are already early concerns.

The PAWS airdrop event was one of the most anticipated in the memecoin segment, especially with much hype around the coin and a growing community behind it.

There are no details yet about the token's listing, and the team has not officially made comments on their price predictions for the memecoin upon launch.

$PAWS Team Confirms Token Airdrop

The team behind the popular PAWS coin has gone through some ups and downs in recent weeks, including the freeze on its X account.

PAWS TAKE OFF CONFIRMED 🐾 pic.twitter.com/0XNQ3p7IE7 — PAWS Labs (@PawsUpLabs) January 12, 2025

On Sunday, the team was able to set up a new X handle and announced that the memecoin's "takeoff" is confirmed. However, the team didn't provide more details and as of early Monday has yet to respond to concerns regarding wallet connections.

The PAWS team has yet to provide details about the PAWS memecoin's tokenomics, meaning the percentages of token allocations is unclear, as well as the coin's total supply.

$PAWS Holders Decry Wallet Connection Issues

PAWS has become a trending topic on X amid an outpouring of reports from PAWS holders regarding their difficulties with connecting their wallet for the airdrop.

Most complained about having tried multiple times to connect their Phantom wallets but failed. Others said their Solana wallets couldn't connect, raising fears that they may not be able to get their token allocations even if they were very active on the PAWS mini-app on Telegram.

One user said he was able to connect his Solana wallet but when he tried to check his airdrop eligibility, it was no longer connected.

Paying to be Part of $PAWS Airdrop?

The wallet connection difficulties aren't the only issues for some crypto holders who have had it with airdrops that allegedly ask for something in return from users.

One user argued that it's about time users who farm coins ahead of airdrops "stop paying for anything." The user was responding to a question from prominent crypto influencer Mr. Satoshik, who asked if any PAWS holders have considered purchasing badges. "Did you call it airdrop where everything [needs to be] paid?" one user asked.

When asked what the badges are for, Mr. Satoshik admitted that he doesn't know. Mr. Satoshik purchased the GOAT badge worth 100 TON coins.

To farm or earn PAWS, users should be active on the Telegram mini-app and complete various tasks.

Web developer Tipwotip said the following airdrop eligibility criteria are mandatory:

Verify on the website

Complete 30 quests

Invite 30 users before Dec. 30, 2024

Save from Grinch

Get cleared on PAWS team's activity check

He also noted that some tasks were "recommended" by the PAWS team, such as obtaining "voting badges," which includes the GOAT badge Mr. Satoshik purchased.

Another "recommended" task is to have a minimum PAWS balance of 300,000 coins. "Recommended tasks are not mandatory, but it can affect the airdrop allocation, maybe," Tipwotip noted.

The PAWS team has yet to respond to mounting concerns around the token's airdrop event.