KEY POINTS $LOTTO is up 80% in the day after logging a massive green candle on Monday

The memecoin is now available on the AscendEX crypto trading platform

The team has been organizing giveaways and also announced that its Daily Lotto is back

There are many cryptocurrencies out there, but only a select few have made it to the spotlight, and on Thursday, Just A Lotto (LOTTO) did that – it has been trending on X overnight and is fast-becoming a hot topic among crypto holders.

The team behind the token describes the memecoin as one that's "trying to provide a fun environment to generate wealth together as a community," but it also reiterated that the LOTTO coin is "never a guarantee we are going to win," so investors should only put in what they're willing to lose.

What is $LOTTO?

The LOTTO token allows users to utilize nonfungible tokens (NFTs) as "tickets" to a variety of giveaways. A community-driven memecoin, LOTTO is reshaping the way crypto combines meme tokens and NFTs.

Built on the ever-popular Solana blockchain, LOTTO also has other events where "Lotto Ballers" can win tokens. It currently has a $9.02 market cap. "It's not just a lotto, it's a movement," as the digital coin's tagline states.

DEX Screener data showed that in the past day, Just A Lotto was the second-largest gainer among Solana coins, just below terminal of truths (j⧉nus).

$LOTTO Coin Trends on X

As mentioned, not every coin will ever be a trend. Usually, the bigger, more prominent crypto coins, altcoins, and major memecoins make it on X's trends list. However, LOTTO is an example of a few smaller coins that proved it's possible to get there.

As of early Friday, there have been over 12,000 posts about LOTTO in the last 24 hours. The chatter around the coin appears to have affected the token's price positively.

Data from GeckoTerminal shows that the meme token has been up by over 80% in the past day. Over 2,600 of 3,700 trades on the memecoin were buys, as per the platform.

A deeper look into the coin's seven-day chart shows that the token posted a massive green candle on Monday and has since been on an uptrend.

LOTTO's time in the spotlight may be attributed to the memecoin's listing early Friday on crypto trading platform AscendEX.

🚀 #AscendEX is thrilled to announce the @JustALotto ( $LOTTO) listing under the trading pair $LOTTO/USDT. Details are as follows:



✅Deposit: Opened

✅Trading: January 3, 11:00 AM UTC

✅Withdrawal: January 4, 11:00 AM UTC



👀 More Details👉https://t.co/t7S9z0BqdT

🔗 Trade Now👉… pic.twitter.com/BEUP3Z9WAY — AscendEX (@AscendEX_) January 3, 2025

Also, the team announced that Daily Lotto is back, with January's total loot at 5,000 LOTTO tokens.

What Crypto Memecoin Users are Saying About $LOTTO

While Bitcoin is the king of all crypto and altcoins are the frontrunners of utility, memecoins are usually the drivers of engagement in the crypto space.

In the case of the LOTTO token, a strong community is what appears to be the driving force around it.

One coin holder praised the developers for "actually trying to make you rich and not themselves," while another expressed gratefulness for having held on even through the memecoin's lows.

WOW $LOTTO is unstoppable! just broke 8M MC!!



I was graciously given 2Mil $LOTTO from the beginning and have held it through all the ups and downs. I didn't even look at the chart until recently to hype it up more.



This is what being loyal does, good karma pays off! pic.twitter.com/ch1NSJRWq0 — SexyStockSlayer (@SexyStockSlayer) January 3, 2025

LOTTO is just another memecoin in the fully-packed world of memes and crypto tokens, but at least on Thursday, it was on top of the world, even outperforming Bitcoin and all other major altcoins by a wide margin.