KEY POINTS Elon Musk is back to being himself after he took on the Kekius Maximus persona on New Year's Eve

An onchain analyst previously predicted that $KEKIUS will plunge once Musk reinstates his X handle

The name and photo change came after a Tesla Cybertruck exploded in front of a Trump hotel on New Year's Day

Kekius Maximus (KEKIUS), the memecoin that, just a day ago, surged by more than 1,000% when Elon Musk changed his profile image on X into the Kekius Maximus meme and also his X name, has plunged overnight.

The overnight star has bled over 54% in the last 24 hours – a stark difference from its stellar performance on New Year's Eve under the SpaceX founder's support.

Elon Dumps Kekius Maximus Persona

The Tesla CEO, a day after introducing himself as Kekius Maximus, changed his profile picture on X and name back into Elon Musk Wednesday following the explosion of a Tesla Cybertruck outside the Trump Hotel.

Musk's handle and photo change appear to have hit the KEKIUS token hard, with some holders of the memecoin already losing much.

Yesterday, a whale named "rektdolphin.eth" sold 620B $PEPE, worth $1.23M, to buy 4.22M $KEKIUS.



Currently, these $KEKIUS are valued at only $353K, resulting in a floating loss of $880K.



Seema, like a dolphin, really got rekt.



Address: 0x803c21672a2d3c512bda8c0337dff9a850dd669d… pic.twitter.com/l1HEfkVaEp — Onchain Lens (@OnchainLens) January 2, 2025

Onchain analyst YazanXBT previously warned cryptocurrency holders that people who buy loads of KEKIUS will only lose their investments "whenever Elon changes his PFP and name back."

The team behind the KEKIUS memecoin claimed that Musk himself supposedly named the token conceived by AI tool Grok.

Why Did the Tech Titan Change His Name Back?

While Musk has yet to explain why he changed his name back so fast, it could be that the multi-billionaire is in serious mode as the FBI looks into the explosion of a Tesla Cybertruck in front of the Trump International Hotel that killed one person and injured seven others.

The New Year's Day explosion in the Las Vegas hotel killed the Cybertruck's driver, whom authorities have yet to identify.

One person died and seven others were injured Wednesday when a Tesla Cybertruck that appeared to be carrying fireworks caught fire and exploded outside President-elect Donald Trump’s Las Vegas hotel, authorities said. pic.twitter.com/Farj4ENFJP — The Associated Press (@AP) January 1, 2025

Officials revealed that the FBI was investigating whether it was an act of terrorism, as per multiple outlets.

By late Wednesday, it was revealed that camp fuel canisters and firework mortars were found at the back of the exploded Tesla Cybertruck. The futuristic vehicle was rented, authorities said, and they have discovered who rented it but will not release the individual's name until it is determined whether the person killed in the blast is the same.

As news spread about the Cybertruck blast, Musk took to X, indicating that he was sure it was a terror attack. "The evil knuckleheads picked the wrong vehicle for a terrorist attack. Cybertruck actually contained the explosion and directed the blast upwards. Not even the glass doors of the lobby were broken," he said.

The evil knuckleheads picked the wrong vehicle for a terrorist attack. Cybertruck actually contained the explosion and directed the blast upwards.



Not even the glass doors of the lobby were broken. https://t.co/9vj1JdcRZV — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) January 2, 2025

Musk's History with Memecoins

Before being enthralled by the Kekius Maximus coin, Musk was already a huge fan of Dogecoin (DOGE), the world's largest memecoin by market cap.

He was caught up in a legal complaint due to his alleged "shilling" of the coin, but after the case was dismissed, he continued to talk about his adoration of the token.

The name of a new but unofficial White House department, the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), also helped pump Dogecoin prices when President-elect Donald Trump confirmed Musk will lead the unit alongside Vivek Ramaswamy.