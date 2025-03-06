The local government in a resource-rich Philippine province has unanimously voted in favour of a 50-year ban on new mining permits, a decision its supporters said cannot be overridden by Manila.

Palawan province, a UNESCO "biosphere reserve" known for its diverse flora and fauna, has become a hotbed for mining as the national government seeks to widen its market share for minerals like nickel, a key component of electric vehicle batteries.

But locals have increasingly pushed back against new mine proposals, with environmental groups and activists pointing to effects ranging from deforestation and flooding to the displacement of Indigenous peoples.

There are currently 11 mines operated in Palawan, but scores of applications are pending.

Environmental lawyer Grizelda Anda, who worked in support of Wednesday's vote, said Manila would not be able to legally overrule the local government's decision, which now awaits the governor's signature.

"The (Philippine Mining Act of 1995) provides that you have to get the endorsement of the LGU (local government unit)," she said.

The new permit ban also imposes a 25-year pause on applications to renew or expand mining licenses.

Existing mines can continue "as long as they do not increase their production" or move into new areas, Anda added.

"This is a really big win not just for the people but for the environment, especially Palawan, which is our last frontier here in the Philippines," said Jonila Castro, a spokesperson for the Manila-based Kalikasan People's Network for the Environment.

"We hope that many other provinces will have the same moratorium."

Palawan resident Jade Cabasag, 23, whose church advocated for the ban, told AFP she was one of about 100,000 people who had signed a petition in favour of it.

"We are more than just a sector that values our faith, but we also value our environment," she said, adding she was proud she could help in her "own little way".

But the Chamber of Mines of the Philippines criticised the vote, saying in a statement on Thursday that the environmental concerns were overblown given laws it said provided "stringent" safeguards.

The decision would also limit "the country's ability to plan and strategise about its mineral wealth at a time when the global demand for critical minerals is rising", it said.

"The Philippine government has a responsibility to the people to develop its mineral resources responsibly for the good of the many. Palawan cannot and should not limit the national government's ability to do so."

But mid-term elections in May, when 10 of the Palawan board's 11 members are up for re-election, could see the new ban undone if there is a dramatic shift in the body's makeup.