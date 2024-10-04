Discover the unique collaboration between PITAKA and Aries, the renowned London streetwear brand. This exciting partnership has resulted in a groundbreaking product that redefines fashion, design, and iPhone case technology.

PITAKA is known for its sleek and functional products made with cutting-edge materials. The brand focuses on blending modern technology with traditional craftsmanship, specializing in using aramid fiber, a durable and lightweight material commonly found in aerospace and military applications. This allows PITAKA to create high-quality accessories such as phone cases and wallets.

Aries is a non-gendered, luxury streetwear brand made in Italy, and created in London. Founded by Sofia Prantera of Silas and Holmes fame, Aries was born out of an ongoing love of trash culture, outsider art, graphics and illustration. The collections reflect its Creative Director's Central Saint Martin's background training and fascination with garment dyeing, printing and a forensic approach to garment construction.

This special collaboration marks the first time PITAKA and Aries have teamed up to explore the intersection of woven technology and contemporary art. The result is a visually stunning MagSafe phone case that captures the essence of both brands, combining PITAKA's material innovation with Aries' artistic flair. Featuring PITAKA's proprietary Lumintex™ and Aries' signature "No Problemo" aesthetic, this collaboration brings a new level of style and functionality to iPhone cases in their Tactile Woven Case Collection.

The PITAKA x Aries x NoProblemo Tactile Woven Case Collection

Discover what sets the Aries Tactile Woven Case apart as the perfect blend of advanced materials, state-of-the-art case technology, and urban-inspired design. With its captivating glowing woven patterns and durable yet lightweight aramid fiber construction, this case redefines protection and functionality.

Features

Lumintex™

PITAKA's Lumintex™ is a pioneering material that blends luminous yarn with aramid fiber, creating a stylish glow-in-the-dark phone case. After absorbing light, the case emits a natural glow, making it both fashionable and functional.

Developed by PITAKA's R&D team, Lumintex™ is an ultra-thin, flexible polymer fiber that features woven luminescence for the first time. It absorbs light efficiently, glowing after minimal exposure to sunlight or other light sources.

Key features of Lumintex™ include:

Weavability : Combines seamlessly with aramid and other fibers, achieving woven luminescence for the first time.

: Combines seamlessly with aramid and other fibers, achieving woven luminescence for the first time. Premium Luminescence : Class D brightness for a high-grade glow.

: Class D brightness for a high-grade glow. Microstructure : Enables luminescence in ultra-thin and tiny spaces.

: Enables luminescence in ultra-thin and tiny spaces. Efficient Energy Conversion: Quickly stores light energy and emits a long-lasting glow.

Paired with PITAKA's Fusion Weaving technology, Lumintex™ enhances the design flexibility of aramid fibers, offering a richer and more dynamic visual experience for users.

Fusion Weaving Technology

PITAKA's Fusion Weaving Technology is a unique method that allows intricate patterns to be woven into aramid fiber while maintaining the material's durability. This technology involves weaving multiple colored fibers on a single loom, enabling the creation of distinctive, vibrant designs like the NoProblemo pattern. This technique provides a visually appealing look and ensures that the case remains tough and long-lasting. The woven design maintains its integrity, making the case both fashionable and functional.

High-tech Aramid Fiber

The case is made from aramid fiber, a material that is five times stronger than steel but much lighter. It is commonly used in aerospace and military applications due to its strength and durability. The aramid fiber provides exceptional protection for your phone, shielding it from scratches, impacts, and corrosion. Despite its strength, the material remains ultra-light and thin, keeping your phone protected without adding bulk. The fiber's resistance to daily wear and tear ensures your case stays in top condition, even with regular use.

The aramid fiber used in the case is designed with a granular texture that looks premium and enhances grip. This 3D texture provides a non-slip grip, making it easier to hold your phone and reducing the chances of accidental drops. The textured surface offers comfort and a sleek appearance, adding to the overall experience of using the case.

Ultra Thin and Lightweight Design with MagSafe Compatibility

This case is known for its ultra-thin profile, measuring just 1.04 mm to 1.36 mm in thickness (depending on the model). It doesn't add bulk to your phone and maintains its original silhouette. The case is also very lightweight, ranging from 21.17g to 27.47g, making it feel almost weightless in your hand while still providing maximum protection. Additionally, the case is embedded with MagSafe magnets, allowing for easy attachment to MagSafe chargers and accessories, enabling efficient wireless charging without needing to remove the case.

Exclusive NFC Services

The phone case is equipped with an NFC chip, adding a layer of technological sophistication. Users can simply tap their NFC-enabled phones on the case to access exclusive services from PITAKA. These services include verifying the case's authenticity and providing access to a variety of digital content such as games, music, wallpapers, and customer service. This feature enhances the customer experience, making it more interactive and ensuring that you're getting an authentic product.

Design and Color Variants

The case comes in three striking designs:

Alien

Credit Card

NoProblemo

Each variant reflects Aries' distinctive style and bold design elements. Whether you prefer a minimalist look or a more daring aesthetic, these options allow you to choose a style that matches your personality and fashion sense. The luminous patterns enhance the overall design, making it not just a case but a statement accessory.

The Tactile Woven Case: Cop or Drop?

This phone case is all about celebrating uniqueness by bringing together trendy street fashion and the latest technology. The Lumintex™ glow-in-the-dark designs are trendy, yet also symbolize the constantly changing blend of art, style, and usefulness. This collaboration perfectly combines PITAKA's advanced skills and Aries' edgy streetwear look, making it a must-have for anyone who wants to make a statement in both the fashion and tech scenes. PITAKA x Aries x NoProblemo's case is definitely something worth copping.

Priced at $69.99, the PITAKA x Aries x NoProblemo case is available for purchase worldwide on the PITAKA Official Website and on Amazon.