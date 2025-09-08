Close friends and family of late fashion legend Giorgio Armani paid their final respects Monday at a small, private funeral in the village in northern Italy where his parents are buried.

The ceremony took place at the 14th-century Church of San Martino in the picturesque village of Rivalta, near Piacenza, the city where the designer was born.

Armani, who died on Thursday aged 91, was one of the most famous names in fashion and head of a multi-billion-euro luxury lifestyle business.

His funeral was a strictly private affair, but local residents lined up to see the hearse arrive, some throwing white rose petals and clapping as it drove past.

"It is very moving to know that his life, which was so important to everyone, ends here where it all began, in the village he loved so much," 55-year-old local Romina Bozza told AFP.

Around 15,000 people paid their respects over the weekend, when his coffin was put on display for two days at the Armani group's headquarters in Milan, a spokesman said.

Armani shops were due to close Monday afternoon in a sign of respect for the designer, whose understated but exquisitely tailored creations were beloved of Hollywood A-listers.

The area surrounding the Rivalta church was cordoned off "for security reasons and to ensure the privacy of the funeral", according to a local heritage association.

Among those spotted arriving were Pantaleo Dell'Orco, head of men's designs at the fashion empire, whom Armani described as the person closest to him, and the late icon's nephew Andrea Camerana.

Dell'Orco said Armani's loved ones were "overwhelmed" by the crowds at his public viewing in Milan, according to newspaper Corriere della Sera.

"Seeing all these people made us realise how much people loved him," he said.

Armani's remains will be buried in the family chapel in Rivalta, which already houses his mother Maria, father Ugo and brother Sergio, the heritage association said.

According to Corriere, Armani's body will be cremated and his ashes laid to rest on Wednesday.

Francesca Piazza, a 26-year-old local beautician in Rivalta, said Armani "never forgot his roots, his village".

Although he became "a world-famous Italian", she said she was "glad that he is resting here in Rivalta, where all his loved ones are".

He was a regular in Rivalta, with a local restaurant, the Antica Locanda del Falco, recording fond memories of his visits over the decades, including eating their tortelli pasta.

Local Franca Benedetti, 73, said she met Armani "a couple of times at the restaurant he used to go to".

"It was always very exciting. He's the great man from Piacenza in the world. It's a source of pride for us," she said.