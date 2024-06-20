In today's digital age, safeguarding personal information online has become more critical. With cybercriminals constantly devising new methods to exploit vulnerabilities, protecting your credit card details, email, and personal identification number (PIN) is essential.

The consequences of data breaches can be severe, ranging from financial loss to identity theft, which can cause long-lasting damage to your credit score and personal reputation. However, by understanding these threats and adopting robust security measures, you can navigate the internet safely and keep your sensitive information out of the wrong hands, empowering yourself in the process.

In the United States data from the Internet Crime Complaint, cyber complaints have been estimated since 2019 to cost around $37.4 billion, $12.5 billion of which are from 2023 alone. Moreover, data from Statista also notes a continuing rise in cyber crimes, including phishing, spoofing, data breaches, and worse, online extortion.

So how can you protect yourself? By implementing protective measures, you can significantly reduce the risk of falling victim to cyberattacks and ensure that your personal and financial information remains confidential and secure, giving you the confidence to navigate the digital world without fear.

Aside from having the right due diligence to protect yourself online, you can elevate that protection by signing in with tools like the Surfshark Alert pack, which gives you the boost needed to add an extra layer of cybersecurity to your life!

Online Checkups and Data Breach Response

Let's be honest: many of us are guilty of using the same login credentials to many of our platforms–whether on social media or, worse, on sensitive ones like online banking and cryptocurrency wallets. Without having secure networks to protect these online assets, you risk exposing them to cyber criminals and using the assets for their benefit.

Surfshark Alert, a feature within Surfshark One and One+ packages, offers regular data security reports, either monthly, quarterly or yearly. These reports provide an overview of your personal data security, helping you identify patterns, assess risks, and take necessary precautions.

Moreover, you can also receive instant alerts when your email address is part of a data breach. Quickly take action, such as changing passwords or enabling two-factor authentication, to secure your email account. That way, you can always be on top of being able to respond to online vulnerabilities as quickly as a tap when Surfshark notifies you.

Lastly, you can always stay informed about potential personal identification information breaches. Through Surfshark, you can respond swiftly by updating sensitive details or taking additional security measures to protect your identity.

Login Protection and Unauthorized Access Deterrence

An online threat can visit us at any time–sometimes as noticeable as a spam email or text message to something outright undetectable, like a phishing site that copies an original site down to the design to convincing emails asking you to visit a link. Regardless of the threat, what's important is that your login credentials and overall access by other means should only be just you and no one else.

Thankfully, the Surshark One bundle can be a proactive tool against identity theft. Through it, you can receive alerts whenever your personal information is at risk, allowing you to mitigate potential threats before they result in identity theft.

Moreover, you can also easily detect and respond to potential security threats before they escalate. Users can proactively safeguard their accounts and personal information by receiving real-time alerts, preventing unauthorized access. If you are in a family, you can also extend the protection to your family members, including children. With the bundle, users can receive alerts for any compromised accounts within your family, ensuring comprehensive security for everyone in your household.

Protection for Finances and Businesses

It's not just individuals who get their personal information at risk of falling into the hands of bad actors. It also involves their finances–including their credit cards–and small businesses whose digital transformation strategies might be prone to cyber-attacks if their online architecture isn't secure enough to deter online threats.

For credit card protection, you can get real-time alerts via the Surfshark Alert bundle when your credit card information gets compromised in a data breach. With that, you can promptly secure your financial accounts, report unauthorized transactions, and update your card details. For other transactions like online shopping, Surfshark gives you confidence during online shopping by allowing you to receive immediate alerts if your credit card information is compromised. Such a feature enhances security and trust in e-commerce transactions.

Lastly, small businesses can also employ Surfshark Alert to monitor potential breaches related to their business emails or financial information, enhancing overall cybersecurity. It protects their digital assets on the cloud and encourages people in the company to be always on top of things related to online safety.

Final Verdict

Surfshark Alert is essential for anyone seeking robust online protection against cyber threats. With its advanced security features, including military-grade encryption, malware protection, and secure browsing capabilities, Surfshark ensures your digital footprint remains private and your personal information safe from prying eyes.

Aside from its VPN offering, the Surfshark One bundle also offers a built-in antivirus to keep you protected from online threats while browsing potential websites. Moreover, you can add another layer of security with Alternative ID, a feature which allows you to create an alternative profile for yourself–and that include an alternative name and contact information.

This bundle's user-friendly interface and multi-device compatibility make it accessible from tech novices to experts. Get this offer now from Surfshark to elevate your online security and keep you away from hackers, trolls and other bad actors!