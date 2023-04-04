KEY POINTS Putin said the U.S. is a source of major risks to Russia and international peace

Russian President Vladimir Putin has threatened to "eliminate" the U.S. dominance in the world and blamed Washington for propagating "anti-Russian" policies in the West.

In an 11,000-word doctrine dubbed, the Concept of the Foreign Policy of the Russian Federation, and published on the Kremlin website, the Russian president also accused the United States of being a "source of major risks" to Russia and international peace.

"Russia's course towards the United States is of a combined nature, taking into account the role of this state as one of the influential sovereign centers of world development and at the same time the main inspirer, organizer and executor of the aggressive anti-Russian policy of the collective West, the source of the main risks for the security of the Russian Federation, the international world, balanced, fair and progressive development of mankind," the doctrine read, as translated via Google Translate.

"In order to facilitate the adaptation of the world order to the realities of a multipolar world, the Russian Federation intends to give priority attention to eliminate the vestiges of dominance of the USA and other unfriendly states in world affairs, creation of conditions for the refusal of any state from neo-colonial and hegemonic ambitions," the doctrine continued.

In addition, Putin also accused the United States and its allies of taking advantage of the war in Ukraine to "unleash a new type of hybrid war" against Moscow. However, he said that Russia is still open to establishing a "strategic partnership" with Washington if it abandons and revises its "anti-Russian course."

Russia launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February last year. In response, the U.S. and its Western allies imposed crippling economic sanctions against Russia, leading Moscow to increasingly turn to nations that either support or remain neutral about its invasion, including China, Iran and North Korea.

Russia also recently raised tensions with the U.S. and its allies after Putin announced plans to station tactical nuclear weapons in Belarus, with a special storage facility expected to be completed by the beginning of July. It will mark the first time Belarus has had any nuclear weapons on its territory since the early 1990s following the collapse of the Soviet Union.