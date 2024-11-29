Russian leader Vladimir Putin claims President-elect Donald Trump is not safe.

Putin cited assassination attempts on Trump's life, like a shooting at a campaign rally in Pennsylvania.

"Well, probably just like me, you are amazed not by the fact that absolutely uncivilized means had been used against Trump all the way up to assassination attempts, numerous assassination attempts," Putin said.

He added that Trump, who he called "clever", also needs to be cautious due to how his political opponents have treated him.

"And I think he's not safe even now," he added.

Putin made the statements at a news conference on Thursday and warned that Trump needed to be cautious.

Putin had previously praised Trump for surviving assassination attempts.

"I was impressed by Trump's behavior during the assassination attempt on his life. He turned out to be a brave man. He acted like a man," Putin said in his first comments after the U.S. election earlier in the month.

A growing list of Russian business executives and government officials have died under mysterious circumstances in recent years.

Many of them have plunged out of windows. Their deaths have been ruled as suicides but relatives have often disputed those findings.