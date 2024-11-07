Russian President Vladimir Putin praised President-elect Donald Trump in his first remarks addressing the outcome of the 2024 presidential election.

Trump is a courageous person – Putin says he was impressed by Trump's behavior during assassination attempt pic.twitter.com/OCxvitnbjR — RT (@RT_com) November 7, 2024

Speaking from the Black Sea resort of Sochi, Putin praised the 45th President of the U.S. for the bravery he demonstrated following two separate attempts on his life by armed gunmen.

"I would like to congratulate him on his election as president," Putin said, speaking to the Valdai discussion club.

"I was impressed by Trump's behavior during the assassination attempt on his life. He turned out to be a brave man. He acted like a man," he continued.

❗ President Vladimir Putin has congratulated Donald Trump on his win in the U.S. election, saying he is "ready" to talk to him.



“I was impressed by Trump’s behavior during the assassination attempt on his life. He turned out to be a brave man. He acted like a man,” he added. — The Moscow Times (@MoscowTimes) November 7, 2024

Various allies to Putin have also publicly addressed Trump's victory on election day, noting positive feelings towards the President-elect across the board. Putin ally Dmitry Medvedev, deputy chairman of Russia's Security Council, also spoke positively of Trump's triumph on Telegram.

"But Trump has one quality that is useful for us—as a businessman to the core, he hates spending money on ... idiotic allies, stupid charity projects and voracious international organizations," he said, apparently referring to the conflict in Ukraine.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov stated that only time would determine whether or not a second Trump presidency would end the war.

"We have repeatedly said that the U.S. is able to contribute to the end of this conflict. This cannot be done overnight, but... the U.S. is capable of changing the trajectory of its foreign policy. Will this happen, and if so, how ... we will see after (the U.S. president's inauguration in) January," said Peskov.

Originally published by Latin Times.