Putin Praises 'Brave' Trump in First Post-Election Remarks, Says He Survived Assassination Attempt 'Like a Man'
Various allies to Putin have also publicly addressed Trump's victory on election day
Russian President Vladimir Putin praised President-elect Donald Trump in his first remarks addressing the outcome of the 2024 presidential election.
Speaking from the Black Sea resort of Sochi, Putin praised the 45th President of the U.S. for the bravery he demonstrated following two separate attempts on his life by armed gunmen.
"I would like to congratulate him on his election as president," Putin said, speaking to the Valdai discussion club.
"I was impressed by Trump's behavior during the assassination attempt on his life. He turned out to be a brave man. He acted like a man," he continued.
Various allies to Putin have also publicly addressed Trump's victory on election day, noting positive feelings towards the President-elect across the board. Putin ally Dmitry Medvedev, deputy chairman of Russia's Security Council, also spoke positively of Trump's triumph on Telegram.
"But Trump has one quality that is useful for us—as a businessman to the core, he hates spending money on ... idiotic allies, stupid charity projects and voracious international organizations," he said, apparently referring to the conflict in Ukraine.
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov stated that only time would determine whether or not a second Trump presidency would end the war.
"We have repeatedly said that the U.S. is able to contribute to the end of this conflict. This cannot be done overnight, but... the U.S. is capable of changing the trajectory of its foreign policy. Will this happen, and if so, how ... we will see after (the U.S. president's inauguration in) January," said Peskov.
Originally published by Latin Times.
© Latin Times. All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.
