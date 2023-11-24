KEY POINTS The eight ex-Navy personnel were arrested in August 2022

Qatar's Court of First Instance awarded them the death sentence last month

The court said it's studying India's appeal against the death penalty and the next hearing is expected soon

A month after Qatar handed down a death penalty to eight former Indian navy personnel for alleged espionage, a Qatari court has accepted New Delhi's appeal against the death sentence.

The court is reportedly studying the appeal and the next hearing is expected soon.

The eight former naval personnel, including seven officers and one sailor, were accused of espionage in connection with a submarine program. They were arrested in August last year while they were working for Al Dahra Global Technologies and Consultancy Services, a private firm that provides training and other services to Qatar's armed forces and security agencies.

The charges against them were not made public. Qatar also rejected their bail petitions several times.

Omani national Khamis al-Ajmi, a retired squadron leader of the Royal Oman Air Force, was running the company Al Dahra and was arrested along with the eight Indian ex-Navy officers. He was released in November 2022.

When Qatar's Court of First Instance awarded death sentence to the eight men in October, Indian authorities said they were "deeply shocked." They noted they were in touch with the legal team and the family members of the ex-Navy personnel.

"It is most unlikely that the eight will be executed," foreign affairs expert K P Fabian, who served as ambassador to Qatar in the past, told International Business Times last month.

"I was deeply distressed to learn about the death sentence," he added. "Having dealt with Qatar since 1988 as joint secretary (Gulf) and later as ambassador there, I am convinced that it is most unlikely that the eight will be executed."

New Delhi had consular access to the eight men. Arindam Bagchi, India's External Affairs Ministry spokesperson, said on Nov. 16 that the government is engaged with the Qatari authorities to secure their release.

"The case is currently in a legal process there. As we mentioned, an appeal has been filed in Qatar's Court of Appeal," Bagchi said last week. "I would again urge everyone not to engage in speculation considering the sensitive nature of the case."