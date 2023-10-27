KEY POINTS The eight former Indian navy personnel were reportedly accused of espionage related to a submarine program

They were working for a private firm in Qatar when they were arrested in August 2022

India's Minister of External Affairs S Jaishankar previously called it a "very sensitive case"

A Qatar court has handed the death penalty to eight former Indian navy personnel who were arrested last year for alleged espionage.

Indian authorities said they were "deeply shocked" after the eight Indians, held on undeclared charges since August 2022, were given the death sentence Thursday by Qatar's Court of First Instance.

"It is most unlikely that the eight will be executed," foreign affairs expert K P Fabian, who served as ambassador of Qatar in the past, told International Business Times.

The eight former naval personnel — seven officers and one sailor — were reportedly accused of espionage in connection with a submarine program. At the time of their arrest on Aug. 30, 2022, they were working for Al Dahra Global Technologies and Consultancy Services, a private firm owned by an Oman Air Force officer that provided training and other services to Qatar's armed forces and security agencies.

"We have initial information that the Court of First Instance of Qatar has today passed a judgment in the case involving eight Indian employees of Al Dahra company," India's Ministry of External Affairs said in a Thursday statement. "We are deeply shocked by the verdict of death penalty and are awaiting the detailed judgement. We are in touch with the family members and the legal team, and we are exploring all legal options."

"We attach high importance to this case, and have been following it closely. We will continue to extend all consular and legal assistance. We will also take up the verdict with Qatari authorities," it added. "Due to the confidential nature of proceedings of this case, it would not be appropriate to make any further comment at this juncture."

IBT reached out to India's Ministry of External Affairs and the Qatar embassy in India but did not immediately receive a response.

The Indian government has been granted consular access to the Indian nationals and making efforts to see the release of the eight ex-Navy officers.

India's Minister of External Affairs S Jaishankar previously called it a "very sensitive case" and said last December that the officers were a priority for India as well. He noted at the time that New Delhi was constantly in touch with the Qatari government.

"I was deeply distressed to learn about the death sentence," Fabian said. "Having dealt with Qatar since 1988 as Joint Secretary (Gulf) and later as Ambassador there, I am convinced that it is most unlikely that the eight will be executed."

"Qatar has a judiciary where the Court of Appeal has changed the harsher sentences given by lower courts. Even more important, the Amir grants pardon during Ramadan," he added. "Of course, Ministry of External Affairs has its work cut out. We can be sure that MEA is at it. For good and sufficient reasons MEA must be exercising discretion. Let us hope and pray for an early pardon as the Ramadan 2024 April approaches."