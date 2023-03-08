KEY POINTS The cookies are originally only $4 to $7 per box

Girl Scouts of the U.S.A. expressed disappointment over the unauthorized resales of the flavor

The flavor is exclusively available online

The new Raspberry Rally Girl Scout cookies sold out within hours of going on sale last month, and some boxes are now being offered on resale websites like eBay for five times the original price.

Single boxes of the chocolate-covered, raspberry-flavored cookies were reportedly sold on eBay for around $30 when its original price is only around $4 to $7 per box, according to a New York Times report.

"While we are happy that there's such a strong demand for our cookies year over year," Girl Scouts of the U.S.A. said in a statement obtained by the Times. "We're saddened that the platforms and the sellers are disregarding the core mission of the cookie program and are looking to make a profit off of the name without supporting our mission and the largest girl-led entrepreneurship program in the world."

The organization encouraged people to just support Girl Scout troops by purchasing other flavors currently available including the Thin Mint, the organization's best-selling cookie.

In a statement to CNN, the Girl Scouts said that purchasing cookies from third-party sellers deprives troops of funding for critical programs.

"When cookies are purchased through a third-party seller, Girl Scout troops are deprived of proceeds that fund critical programming throughout the year," Girl Scouts said, as quoted by CNN.

"Girl Scouts of the USA, your local Girl Scout council, and our licensed cookie bakers cannot guarantee the freshness or integrity of cookies bought through unauthorized sites," the organization added.

Girl Scouts have been holding annual cookie sales to raise money for troop activities while helping scouts learn skills like marketing, goal-setting and budgeting for decades.

While the resales have disappointed the Scouts, eBay has no plans of taking down the listings as they do not violate any of the company's policies.

"We strongly support the entrepreneurial spirit of hardworking local Girl Scout troops and encourage cookie-seekers to also support their local Girl Scouts," eBay told CNN. "However the sale of Girl Scout cookies does not violate eBay policies."

The Girl Scouts first introduced the Raspberry Rally in August 2022. The new flavor, which first became available on Feb. 27, is exclusively sold online for direct shipment to buyers, according to the Scouts' website.

"Offering Raspberry Rally online allows Girl Scouts to learn new skills and build their e-commerce business," the organization wrote. "Plus, customers like you get the opportunity to order this new and exciting product alongside your favorite varieties."