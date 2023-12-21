The 21st century has witnessed the evolution of how data is produced, collected and analyzed. Research shows that the data created daily is more than 2.5 quintillion bytes and is only expected to grow exponentially over the years. The most successful firms and organizations would likely agree that data defines and shapes their value. In 2006, mathematician Clive Humby famously said, "Data is the new oil." This statement has proven to be accurate, given that data has become not only a primary resource but also a core profit driver.

Businesses utilize massive amounts of data for informed decision-making, problem-solving, strategic planning, risk reduction, etc. With this, data is now one of the most, if not the most, valuable assets for organizations in today's age. As the importance of data magnifies, so does the clear communication of information. Unfortunately, many businesses fail to impactfully tell the story of their data.

Data visualization, or the process of transforming data into visual representations (e.g., charts, dashboards, graphs, maps, etc.), allows one to convey and understand complex data sets by explaining their narrative more intuitively. LinkedIn Learning research reports that data visualization is now one of the most must-have skills given that organizations are becoming more data-driven and working with data is no longer an option but a necessity.

Poor data visualization leads to grave outcomes. For instance, failing to provide the entire picture by consciously or unconsciously presenting only its parts to constituents can result in fragmented narratives. Missing critical insights and discoveries can be detrimental to businesses, small or big. It is important to emphasize that informational storytelling is one of the most vital elements of a successful business intelligence strategy.

Secondly, even poor chart choices, a bad design, or a wrong scale affect businesses on a grand scale. Many fall into the trap of using the wrong type of graph or chart, data puking or including too many data points, creating cluttered views and incorporating poor colors in their presentations. Misleading visualizations lead to ill-informed decisions that can drain their budget, stunt growth, drive down stakeholder engagement and trust, produce ineffective sales and strain internal resources. Essentially, effective data visualization is of utmost significance because just as it can pave the way for breakthroughs, it can also hinder growth and attract losses.

Adding to this narrative is that poor data visualization leads to unproductive meetings, resulting in businesses wasting $457 billion every year in the United States and the United Kingdom alone. Lea Pica, an accomplished data analytics practitioner turned data storytelling advocate, international speaker and workshop facilitator, champions effective communication through data visualization to address these persisting problems. She shared, "As a data analytics practitioner and digital marketer for over 13 years, I've witnessed firsthand how people present valuable analytical insights only to receive a yawn by the end of their presentations. I noticed that everyone would get confused, ask difficult questions, and devolve into outright arguments. People didn't feel it was a rewarding use of their time."

Acknowledging the pain points felt by the business landscape, Pica made it her mission to help data practitioners and leaders confidently deliver clear, impactful insights and win with their business presentation audiences through the four-phase methodology she developed. In her book Present Beyond Measure: Design, Visualize and Deliver Data Stories That Inspire Action, Pica presents a step-by-step blueprint that would help in planning, designing, visualizing and delivering compelling data storytelling in business presentations. The author has delivered over 300 corporate and conference presentations to 16,000+ attendees and facilitated workshops for 4,000+ participants. She also hosts the industry-acclaimed podcast "Present Beyond Measure," with over 160,000 downloads, discussing engaging topics such as leveraging neuroscience and cinematic storytelling to invigorate stakeholders into action.

Pica synthesizes vast knowledge and experience in building search marketing and digital analytics practices with an extensive background in musical theater for powerful presentation delivery. "I started looking at presentations like a performance you meticulously planned for. You create a script, rehearse, practice and deliver. Your presentation is a story you walk people through, intending to take them on a transformative journey," she remarked.

Pica offers workshops to help businesses meet their decision makers' needs by delivering clear, simple and engaging data storytelling. With years of experience transforming data walls into influential and memorable data stories for stakeholder and conference audiences, Pica has helped numerous companies, from agency startups to Fortune 500 megabrands. She also offers speaking services to industry and agency conferences around the world. Ultimately, Pica is set to redefine the business landscape by helping leaders and data practitioners present compelling data stories that drive change, delight clients, help make informed decisions and inspire action.