In an industry dominated by tradition, Beyond Oil is rewriting the rules of food technology. With a mission to tackle one of the food industry's most persistent challenges—the health and environmental risks associated with frying oil—this Israeli food-tech innovator is carving out a unique position on the global stage. From its patented "magic powder" technology to its expanding footprint across continents, Beyond Oil's story is one of vision, innovation, and growth.

A Revolutionary Solution to a Global Problem

Fried foods are a staple of diets worldwide, but their health implications are a well-documented concern. Prolonged use of frying oil leads to the formation of harmful substances such as carcinogens, trans fats, and acrylamide, which pose risks to cardiovascular and overall health. Beyond Oil has spent over 15 years developing a groundbreaking solution: an oil filtration powder that significantly extends the lifespan of frying oil while dramatically reducing harmful substances.

Scientific studies back the company's claims. Research led by Professor Nissim Garti at the Hebrew University showed that Beyond Oil's technology reduces carcinogenic polycyclic aromatic hydrocarbons (PAHs) in frying oil by 98.8% and cuts acrylamide levels to nearly undetectable amounts. Additionally, the powder decreases polar materials and free fatty acids by 60–90%, transforming oil maintenance from a costly necessity into a health-driven advantage. This is significant not just for the customers who are eating the fried foods, but also for the employees who otherwise would be inhaling fumes from increasingly toxic frying oil.

But Beyond Oil's innovation isn't just about healthier food—it's about sustainability and economics. By extending frying oil's lifespan three to ten times, Beyond Oil helps restaurants reduce oil consumption by approximately 50%, lower their carbon footprint by 20 tons annually per location, and cut food costs by 50%. Moreover, Beyond Oil's technology further enables restaurant chains to reduce labor costs, with employees spending significantly less time on frying oil maintenance. It's a win-win for food service operators and their customers, making Beyond Oil's product a compelling proposition in a competitive market.

Global Expansion Gaining Momentum

Beyond Oil's potential transcends geographical boundaries, driven by a strategic expansion into key international markets. Building on its early success in its domestic market, the company became a trusted supplier to Israeli franchisees of some of the world's largest international food chains operating in Israel while beginning to expand internationally. Its partnerships so far have shown to extend the lifespan of frying oil by over 300-1000% while maintaining the highest food quality and safety standards.

The company's recent entry into the U.S. market marks a significant milestone in its global expansion strategy. With the U.S. food service industry valued at $820 billion and projected to reach $1.37 trillion by 2029, the market presents vast growth opportunities for Beyond Oil's innovative technology.

The company has already launched pilot programs with strategic U.S. customers, secured multiple chain agreements for 2025 revenue, and established the structure and distribution network designed to accelerate growth in the mid-size and street-level customer segments. These early achievements, strengthened by a strategic new appointment of veteran food service expert Jason Hatfield, underscore Beyond Oil's readiness to potentially capture substantial market share in the world's largest food service industry.

The company's recent steps in Europe and Asia further highlight its global reach. From a partnership with Spain-based Mister Noodles to its initial debut in the Philippines with Hap Chan, Beyond Oil has demonstrated its ability to adapt to diverse culinary traditions and regulatory environments. Its focus on compliance with international standards, including FDA clearance, HACCP certification, and Kosher and Halal certifications, ensures a seamless entry into new markets.

A Vision for the Future

The driving force behind Beyond Oil's growth is its commitment to creating a healthier and more sustainable food system. Under the leadership of CEO Jonathan Or, the company has embraced a bold vision: to transform the global food industry through innovative, cost-effective solutions. Or's emphasis on partnerships and market-specific strategies has been instrumental in building Beyond Oil's reputation as a trusted partner for food service operators.

"We are dedicated to delivering healthier, more sustainable solutions to the food industry while ensuring quality and profitability remain uncompromised," explains Or. "Our technology not only boosts public health but also strengthens our partners' financial performance. This dual impact sets Beyond Oil apart as a true industry game-changer. Our ultimate goal is to become the global benchmark for frying practices in the food service industry."

As Beyond Oil scales its operations, the company sees vast potential in both the commercial food service sector and the industrial frying market. With 30 million commercial fryers worldwide, the total addressable market is valued at $45 billion. The industrial frying sector, which consumes approximately 50 million tons of oil annually, adds another $700 billion opportunity. Beyond Oil's ability to offer tailored solutions for these segments positions it as a leader in the fast-evolving food-tech space