* This is a contributed article and this content does not necessarily represent the views of IBTimes.

Meet the Shock Clock 3, a revolutionary alarm clock that goes beyond the ordinary to guarantee you'll never miss a wake-up call again. Designed to empower and train you to wake up effortlessly, Shock Clock 3 is not just an alarm; it's a comprehensive solution for anyone striving to break bad habits or in need of a powerful wake-up companion. With proven electric shock technology, this device ensures you rise and shine, alert and energized, transforming your morning routine into a seamless and invigorating experience.

Key Features for Your Wake-Up Transformation:

Proven Electric Shock Wake-Up: No ordinary alarm here – Shock Clock 3 delivers a reliable electric shock, proven to wake up even the heaviest sleepers. Say goodbye to morning stress and embrace sound, stress-free sleep.

Training Your Brain to Wake Up: The vibrate > beep > zap sequence trains your brain to wake up naturally. The anticipation of the zap ensures you rise alert and energized, transforming the way you approach your mornings.

Interactive Wake-Up Mechanism: Unlike traditional alarms, Shock Clock 3 demands physical interaction to turn off, ensuring you stay awake. Jumping jacks, QR code scans, puzzles, or math tasks – choose your wake-up challenge for a surefire start to your day.

Persistent Wake-Up Assurance: Set the alarm to stay active until you complete a task, preventing you from snoozing back to sleep. The Shock Clock 3 ensures you get up, stay up, and conquer your day.

Extended Battery Life: Enjoy peace of mind with Shock Clock 3's impressive +7 days battery life on a single charge. The USB-C charging cable makes recharging a breeze, keeping you powered up and on schedule.

Partner-Friendly Stealth Mode: Wake up silently without disturbing your partner. Shock Clock 3 operates in stealth mode, ensuring everyone benefits – you get to work on time, and it won't drive your partner insane.

Sleep Tracking and Scientific Sleep Scores: Utilize device sensors to track your sleep patterns and calculate your sleep score. Shock Clock 3 goes beyond wake-up calls; it helps you identify and address sleep problems, providing insightful tips through the Pavlok app.

Experience a wake-up transformation with Shock Clock 3 – the ultimate reinforcement tool for those determined to wake up, get up, and stay up, ensuring a refreshed and productive start to each day.