As we near the 2030s, technology is transforming the way we define business success, offering a future where entrepreneurs can build thriving companies with just the right problem to solve and a powerful combination of AI tools and freelancers—no full-time staff needed.

The traditional notion of a company needing large teams and massive funding is being challenged, as entrepreneurs now have the ability to run viable companies all by themselves.

The dream of a solo entrepreneur reaching unicorn status—the coveted billion-dollar valuation—once seemed out of reach, but technology is changing the game.

This concept is explored in Tim Cortinovis' book "Single-Handed Unicorn: How to Solo Build a Billion-Dollar Company."

In a recent interview with Forbes, Cortinovis shared his groundbreaking perspective: "You don't need a full-time staff anymore—just the right problem to solve and the right mix of AI tools and freelancers." He envisions a future where entrepreneurs, armed with artificial intelligence, can build and scale companies solo.

AI And The Future Of Entrepreneurship

Sam Altman, CEO of OpenAI, shares this vision. Altman predicted, "We're going to see 10-person companies with billion-dollar valuations pretty soon...in my little group chat with my tech CEO friends there's this betting pool for the first year there is a one-person billion-dollar company, which would've been unimaginable without AI. And now [it] will happen."

Sam Altman says it is only a matter of time until there is a one-person billion dollar company pic.twitter.com/qCyMShu2M1 — Tsarathustra (@tsarnick) February 5, 2024

In the past, the idea of a billion-dollar company typically involved huge teams and substantial investment. But Cortinovis and Altman see things differently.

Power Of Problem-Solving

Cortinovis argues that the key to success is not the size of the team, but the ability to solve problems. His approach, detailed in his book, is clear: identify a problem and then leverage the right AI tools to address it.

AI is transforming how entrepreneurs can build their companies. In the past, businesses relied on massive teams to brainstorm and strategize. Now, tools like ChatGPT can serve as a thought partner, helping entrepreneurs work through challenges, even when it comes to client interactions or even dealing with personal issues.

Cortinovis' advice is simple: don't start with technology. The foundation of a successful solo venture is identifying a problem and then deploying the appropriate AI tools to solve it. The technology should complement the entrepreneur's vision, not replace the critical thinking and problem-solving skills that drive innovation.

"In the past, companies relied on massive teams. Today, AI makes that model obsolete. It's not needed anymore. Not when you have AI. The biggest challenge isn't technology. It's thinking like a problem-solver," says Cortinovis.

Even with AI taking on many operational tasks, the human element remains essential. Cortinovis acknowledges that CEOs and solo founders often feel isolated. They can't turn to their teams for support, and the weight of responsibility can be overwhelming.

For these solopreneurs, Cortinovis suggests regularly connecting with peers to share ideas and work through challenges. The peer support system, combined with AI tools, allows for growth and fulfillment, as they gain both freedom and abundance in their work.

Vision Turning A Reality

While no one-person company has yet reached unicorn status, Cortinovis believes that day is fast approaching. As we move closer to the 2030s, it's becoming increasingly clear: technology is empowering entrepreneurs in ways we never thought possible.

The radical idea of a solo entrepreneur running a billion-dollar company is no longer a distant dream.