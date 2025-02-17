The concept of "mini-retirement" is rapidly gaining popularity among Gen Z, a generation that values work-life balance more over traditional career paths. Rather than waiting until their 60s to retire, many Gen Zers are taking short breaks from the 9-5 grind to focus on their personal lives and well-being.

The "mini-retirement" trend, also known as "micro-retirement," first gained momentum on TikTok, where young people could be seen showing how they prioritize their well-being and happiness by stepping away from work whenever possible.

Mini-retirements: Embracing Freedom Over the 9-5 Routine

Annabel Denisenko, 24, who worked as a nurse in a busy emergency department for three years, planned to quit her job as an emergency nurse, and in return, faced questions like, "Why are you not working?" when announcing her decision, New York Post reported.

She explained that she isn't quitting nursing because she dislikes it; rather, she is eager to leave Australia and explore London. She stated that she often traveled back and forth to London and never felt like she stayed long enough.

When she resigned, Denisenko felt giddy, not because of nervousness, but from excitement about the freedom ahead. She walked out of her job with a big smile on her face.

She called it her "quarter-life crisis," explaining that her friends her age supported the decision, but older people questioned why she wasn't working. One person even told her she should be "grinding" and said her decision proved her generation lacked a work ethic.

However, she disagreed, saying she is building new experiences. Denisenko explained that she is not working just to live but living and working on the side. After working hard for two years and saving up, she plans to take two years off to relax and not "lift a finger."

She is not worried about falling behind in her career either, as she believes she can always "catch up" later. Plus, with her nursing experience, she'll always have that on her resume.

Employers Show Caution Toward Hiring Gen Z Amid High Turnover Rates

Recruitment expert Roxanne Calder shared that employers are now more cautious about hiring Gen Z workers because they tend to leave jobs quickly. She explained that many recent resignations have left employers frustrated, and as a result, Gen Z employees are often seen as riskier hires compared to others.

Calder pointed out that hiring Millennials or Gen Z workers is different because the former usually have experience and can get started right away. In contrast, Gen Z workers often need training and require companies to invest in them before they can become valuable assets.

She added that if a Gen Z employee quits within 12 months, it is not a good return on the company's investment of time and money. Employers are essentially betting on their potential and future with the company, but if they leave quickly, it can feel like a poor investment.

Combat Burnout and Pursue New Ventures

Jes Osrow, Co-founder of the Rise Journey consultancy, explained that mini-retirement is a flexible concept that means different things to different people. For some, it's a way to recover from burnout and focus on personal interests, while for others, it's an opportunity to start a side hustle, as per Business Insider.

A SHRM (Society for Human Resource Management) survey found 44% of U.S. workers feel burned out, and a Pew Research survey revealed that only 44% of workers under 30 were satisfied with their jobs, compared to 67% of those aged 65 and older.