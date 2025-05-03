Romanians return to the polls Sunday for a rerun of November's annulled presidential election, with a far-right candidate again expected to win the first round.

The Constitutional Court cancelled the last vote following a massive TikTok campaign and claims of Russian interference that favoured far-right NATO critic Calin Georgescu.

Georgescu, who had won the initial first round, was barred from the rerun, sparking sometimes violent protests.

He has effectively been replaced by far-right politician George Simion, one of 11 presidential hopefuls vying for the largely ceremonial but influential foreign policy post in Sunday's first round.

The latest opinion polls put Simion, leader of the nationalist AUR party, on course to win the rerun first-round vote.

He has said he hopes to turn what he calls last year's "stolen" election into a victory on Sunday.

Campaigning on a promise to put Romania first, the 38-year-old frontrunner is expected to pick up at least some of Georgescu's votes.

"This time, we'll steal the second round from them," said Simion, pressing for a first-round win, which would require more than 50 percent of the vote.

Simion has largely campaigned online, partly in a bid to woo Romania's influential overseas voters.

Simion describes himself as "more moderate" than Georgescu, but he shares his aversion to what he calls "Brussels' unelected bureaucrats".

He accuses them of having meddled in Romania's elections and has vowed to restore his country's "dignity" within the European Union.

While frequently denouncing Russia, he opposes sending military aid to Ukraine and wants Romania to reduce support for Ukrainian refugees.

An avowed fan of Donald Trump, he is often seen wearing a cap with the US president's slogan "Make America Great Again". Simion says he hopes to become Romania's "MAGA president".

His campaign has found favour with 67-year-old Stela Ivan from the small town of Alexandria, just two hours south of the capital Bucharest.

After decades dominated by the same political parties since the end of Communism, she said she hoped "with all her heart" that a far-right president would bring "change" to Romania.

Pensioner Eugenia Niculescu, 65, who lives in Bucharest and has struggled to pay for her medication and other bills amid soaring inflation, agreed.

"We want a capable person who knows how to speak up for the Romanian people in the EU," she said.

As well as Simion, there are three other main candidates vying for a likely second round on May 18.

Crin Antonescu, backed by Romania's governing pro-European coalition, has campaigned on a promise to offer stability.

Bucharest mayor Nicusor Dan has vowed to fight the "corrupt" and "arrogant" political elite.

And polling in fourth place is former Social Democrats prime minister Victor Ponta, who has been banking on a Trump-style "Romania First" campaign.

"The race has become very close," Remus Stefureac, director of polling company INSCOP Research, told AFP. "Each of the four could win the presidency," he added.

And the large number of undecided voters could "completely change" the current ranking based on the polls, said Stefureac.

Following the shock annulment of last year's ballot -- a rare move in the EU -- the rerun will be under close scrutiny.

Thousands in Romania have protested in recent months against the cancellation, denouncing what they called a "coup".

Even the United States has weighed in on the annulment, with Vice President JD Vance condemning the decision and calling for "the voice of the people" to be heard.

To avoid a repeat of last year's turmoil, the authorities have stepped up preventive measures as well as cooperation with TikTok, saying they are committed to "fair and transparent" elections.