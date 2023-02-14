KEY POINTS The Russian army is promising extra cash for soldiers who successfully make advancements in Ukraine

Russia is promising daily cash allowances for soldiers participating in assault operations in Ukraine

Russia last week launched a massive attack targeting several cities in Ukraine

A campaign to mobilize leading scientists in Russia's capital, Moscow, has begun, according to Ukrainian intelligence.

In particular, the mobilization is being carried out among the staff of Polyus Scientific Research Institute, which is the leading scientific center in Russia that develops laser technology for military and civilian applications, as per an intelligence report published Tuesday by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (UAF).

"Agitation work on mobilization of scientists has begun in Moscow. In particular, with the staff of the research institute 'Polyus', which is Russia's leading scientific center in the field of laser technologies, explanatory work was carried out about social guarantees and benefits of mobilized persons," the intelligence report stated.

In addition to mobilizing scientists, Ukrainian intelligence suggested that the Russian army is promising extra cash to soldiers who successfully advance in Ukraine.

"In order to motivate the personnel for offensives, propaganda about daily cash allowances for participation in assault operations is distributed in enemy units. In addition, an additional payment was announced to each invader for a kilometer of advancement on Ukrainian land," the UAF General Staff wrote in the report.

The intelligence report comes after Russia last week launched a "massive" attack targeting critical infrastructures across several cities in Ukraine. The full extent of the damage caused by the attack is unclear. However, according to Ukraine's Energy Minister Herman Galushchenko, the missiles hit energy infrastructures in six regions, leading to emergency shutdowns.

The Ukrainian Air Force said the attacks involved at least 71 cruise missiles and seven Iranian-made drones. Ukrainian forces successfully shot down 61 missiles and five drones, as per The New York Times.

Russia also launched another big attack using nearly three dozen S-300 anti-aircraft missiles from the Russian city of Belgorod and the occupied Ukrainian city of Tokmak toward targets in Kharkiv and Zaporizhzhia. The Ukrainian Air Force said its air defense systems cannot shoot down anti-aircraft missiles.

As of Tuesday, the Russian army was continuing its air and ground offensives near Bakhmut, Shakhtarsk, Avdiivka and other areas in Donetsk Oblast.

Since the war began in February last year, the Russian army has killed a total of 7,199 Ukrainian civilians and wounded 11,756 others, according to a report from the Office of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR).