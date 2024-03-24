Russian Ambassador Anatoly Antonov informed the country's state news agency TASS that no information had been exchanged regarding the tragic terrorist act when questioned about any communication between the US and Russia beforehand.

Contradicting Antonov's claim, a U.S. State Department official confirmed that the government had indeed shared intelligence regarding a potential attack with Russian authorities, citing the longstanding "duty to warn" policy.

The disclosure of this information preceded Friday's horrific assault on a Moscow venue, resulting in a reported death toll of at least 137, with scores more injured. Rescue efforts are ongoing as bodies are still being recovered from the rubble.

In response to the attack, Antonov criticized Washington's initial reaction as "rather muffled," noting a subsequent "clear" statement issued on Saturday. However, doubts linger regarding the extent of information shared prior to the incident.

"The question arises whether U.S. officials passed all the available information to the Russian side, as they state," Antonov remarked, raising concerns about potential lapses in intelligence cooperation between the two nations.