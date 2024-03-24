Russian Ambassador Claims US Provided No Information Prior To Terrorist Attack
Russian Ambassador Anatoly Antonov informed the country's state news agency TASS that no information had been exchanged regarding the tragic terrorist act when questioned about any communication between the US and Russia beforehand.
Contradicting Antonov's claim, a U.S. State Department official confirmed that the government had indeed shared intelligence regarding a potential attack with Russian authorities, citing the longstanding "duty to warn" policy.
The disclosure of this information preceded Friday's horrific assault on a Moscow venue, resulting in a reported death toll of at least 137, with scores more injured. Rescue efforts are ongoing as bodies are still being recovered from the rubble.
In response to the attack, Antonov criticized Washington's initial reaction as "rather muffled," noting a subsequent "clear" statement issued on Saturday. However, doubts linger regarding the extent of information shared prior to the incident.
"The question arises whether U.S. officials passed all the available information to the Russian side, as they state," Antonov remarked, raising concerns about potential lapses in intelligence cooperation between the two nations.
© Copyright IBTimes 2024. All rights reserved.
-
US Surgeons Transplant Pig Kidney To Live Patient In World First
-
Irish PM Resignation: What Happens Next?
-
Panama Canal Administrator Hopes Traffic Normalizes By February 2025
-
Global Music Biz Sees 10.2% Growth In 2023: Industry
-
In Spain, Hi-tech Hops Keep Beer Bitter As Climate Bites
-
Amid Crime Surge, Vendors In Bogota Turn To Hired Guns
-
Talks Push On In Haiti As Gangs Choke Capital
-
Vietnam Farmers Struggle For Fresh Water As Drought Brings Salinisation
-
TikTok And Its 'Secret Sauce' Caught In US-China Tussle
-
Iconic US Magazine Sports Illustrated Gets Publishing Lifeline