KEY POINTS Sergey Karaganov said God "handed" nuclear weapons to remind the public that hell exists

Vladimir Putin's ex-adviser said nuclear weapons could help the world "avoid a big war" and benefit everyone

Former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev warned that a nuclear conflict is "probable"

A renowned political scientist in Russia claimed that nuclear weapons came from a higher power as he continued to urge Moscow to escalate its nuclear threats against the West.

In his article in the Russian media outlet Profile on June 13, Russian professor Sergey Karaganov said, "The creation of nuclear weapons was the result of divine intervention."

"God handed a weapon of Armageddon to humanity to remind those who had lost the fear of hell that it existed," Karaganov said, according to MEMRI.

Karaganov, the honorary chairman of Russia's Council on Foreign and Defense Policy and former adviser to Russian President Vladimir Putin, justified again the need to threaten the West with nuclear weapons, claiming it would benefit Moscow and human civilization.

"Morally, this is a terrible choice as we will use God's weapon, thus dooming ourselves to grave spiritual losses. But if we do not do this, not only Russia can die, but most likely the entire human civilization will cease to exist," he said.

"In this case, it will be possible to avoid a big war. Together we will win for the benefit of everyone, including the people living in Western countries," he added.

Karaganov previously stated in a TV interview with Russian state media last month that using nuclear weapons would be a "terrible moral decision" for Russia but that the West would "back off" if Moscow decided to escalate its threats.

The 70-year-old political analyst also claimed that if he were in the Russian leader's shoes, he would choose to launch a nuclear attack against the Western countries.

Karaganov had also published an article in the international publication Russia in Global Affairs, in which he stated that Moscow should let the West know that it is prepared to launch "a preemptive retaliatory strike" to counter any aggression.

Meanwhile, former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev warned about a potential nuclear apocalypse.

In a statement on his Telegram account Monday, Medvedev said a nuclear apocalypse "is not only possible but also quite probable."

Medvedev claimed the West's confrontation with Russia and the lack of taboo concerning the use of nuclear weapons exacerbate the possibility of a nuclear conflict, the Turkish state-run Anadolu Agency reported.

Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova previously stated that Russia, the world's biggest nuclear superpower, could use its nuclear weapons only for "defensive purposes."

Zakharova said Russia's ability to deploy its nuclear arsenal is "limited by extraordinary circumstances" within its doctrine, adding that Moscow does not want a full-scale nuclear conflict.