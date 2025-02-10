A batch of FPV drone headsets sent to Russian forces was sabotaged with plastic explosives that would detonate once the device is turned on, Russian state media reported.

The Skyzone Cobra X v4 goggles were supplied through a volunteer effort and exploded upon activation, injuring operators, similar to the exploding pager attack plot used against Hezbollah, reported the Kyiv Post.

Igor Popatov, an official from an electronics supplier to Russian forces, stated, "When the glasses were turned on, they detonated and exploded."

Russian authorities said the rigged devices were delivered via humanitarian aid by an individual named Roman.

Popatov said the incident highlights the need for personnel to practice more thorough "verification."

Vladimir Putin said Russia's relationship with the U.S. is "balancing on the brink of a break up," during a Monday morning press conference.

Putin's remark followed President Donald Trump's claim about having a "good relationship" with Moscow.