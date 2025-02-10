Russia stated its relationship with the US is "balancing on the brink of a breakup," during a press conference Monday morning.

The comment contrasts with President Donald Trump's statement Friday in an interview with the New York Post. Trump said that he spoke with Russian President Vladimir Putin in a phone call where Putin shared that he "wants to see people stop dying" in the conflict with Ukraine. In the interview, Trump added that the war "never would have happened" if he had been president at the time, because he "always had a good relationship with Putin."

However, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov refused to confirm whether a call between the two leaders had occurred. Meanwhile, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov maintained Moscow's hardline stance, stating that the war in Ukraine will only end if Kyiv abandons its NATO ambitions and cedes occupied territories.

"We simply imperatively need to get ... the new US administration to understand and acknowledge that without resolving the problems that are the root causes of the crisis in Ukraine, it will not be possible to reach an agreement," Ryabkov said.

Trump has long claimed he could end the war quickly, suggesting on the campaign trail that he could do so in a single day. His administration is reportedly exploring economic pressure, including tariffs and sanctions on Russia, to bring Putin to the negotiating table.

European leaders and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy remain wary, with Zelenskyy stressing the importance of meeting with Trump before any potential negotiations with Moscow. "Otherwise, it will look like a dialogue about Ukraine without Ukraine," Zelenskyy told Reuters Sunday.

With tensions escalating, all eyes are now on the upcoming Munich Security Conference, where US and Ukrainian officials are expected to discuss the war's future. Meanwhile, Russian drone strikes on Ukraine continue, further underscoring the urgency of diplomatic efforts.