KEY POINTS There was an issue with the product's labels

The products may contain an undeclared allergen

Affected customers may return the products to get a refund

GH Foods NW is recalling ready-to-eat salad products with chicken over a misbranding issue and the potential presence of an allergen. They were shipped to Trader Joe's stores In three states.

Some 106 pounds of Trader Joe's Lemon Chicken & Arugula Salad is subjected to recall due to an issue with labels, according to the Saturday announcement on the U.S. Department of Agriculture's (USDA) Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) website.

While the top labels are correct, the bottom labels, which contain the ingredient statement of the product, are not. Instead of having the bottom label for the lemon chicken and arugula salad, the affected products have the ones for the broccoli slaw and kale salad with white chicken meat.

The lemon chicken and arugula salad contains wheat, while the variant whose bottom label can be seen on the recalled products does not. Therefore, their ingredient statement does not declare the presence of wheat, which is among the nine major food allergens.

"The problem was discovered when the producing establishment notified FSIS that the product had the incorrect ingredient statement label on the bottom of the package," the FSIS noted.

So far, there have been no reports of illnesses or allergic reactions related to the consumption of the recalled products. But those who may have concerns are being advised to contact their health care providers.

The recall affects the "Trader Joe's Lemon Chicken & Arugula Salad" products with the lot code "GHNW 059-06" and the "best by" date of March 6, 2023. They come in 9.2-ounce plastic clamshell packaging and have the establishment number "P-46987" inside the USDA mark of inspection.

Photos of the affected products' packaging are available here.

The products were "only" sold at stores in Idaho, Oregon and Washington, Trader Joe's noted. They have already been "removed from sale."

"If you purchased any Lemon Chicken & Arugula Salad with the affected code and have a wheat allergy, please do not eat it," Trader Joe's said. "We urge you to discard the product or return it to any Trader Joe's for a full refund."

The FSIS shared a similar message, noting its concern that some of the affected products may still be in some customers' refrigerators.

Customers with questions about the recall may contact Trader Joe's at (626) 599-3817 or GH Foods NW at (888) 449-9388.

"We sincerely apologize for the inconvenience," Trader Joe's said.