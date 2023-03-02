KEY POINTS The chairs were sold at various stores including TJ Maxx and HomeGoods

More than a thousand units are also being recalled in Canada

Affected customers may contact the company to get a refund

TJX is recalling more than 81,000 office chairs because they may pose a fall hazard. Several injuries have been reported in connection with the use of affected units.

The problem with the office chairs is that the back can actually "break or detach from the seat base" when a user sits, according to the announcement on the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) website.

"The firm has received 12 reports in which the back of the chair broke or detached from the seat base when a consumer was seated in a chair at a store," the announcement noted.

These include 10 reports of injuries ranging from bruising, numbness and strains to contusions and one report of a concussion.

As such, TJX is urging affected consumers to stop using the chairs "immediately." Instead, they should contact the company to find out how to participate in the recall and get a full refund. The process involves either having to "dispose of the chairs from home" or taking them back to a Marshalls, TJ Maxx, Homesense and HomeGoods store, where they were sold.

The recall covers office chairs sold from these stores "nationwide" from June 2019 to December 2022. Each chair has a cushioned circle seat while its back is a "cushioned horizontal oval." It has five wheels, and the cushions are covered either in velvet, boucle, linen or faux leather. Affected units come in the following colors: white, black, gray, floral, pink, orange, navy, light blue, brown, mint and cream.

#Recall: @TJMAXX Office Chairs Due to Fall Hazard. The back of the chair can break or detach from the seat base when a consumer is seated in the chair. Sold at Marshalls, T.J. Maxx, HomeGoods, or Homesense Stores. Get full refund. Full notice: https://t.co/GOxZ3rmXhd pic.twitter.com/G8Ke2a0A01 — US Consumer Product Safety Commission (@USCPSC) March 2, 2023

More photos of the recalled chairs are available on the CPSC website.

They can be identified by the style numbers GT646, GT646A, GT646AA, GT646AB and GT646AABO which may be found on a hang tag on the product. The words "ANJI GUOTAI Furniture Co. Ltd." and "Made in China" are also on a label underneath the seat.

In total, some 81,700 chairs are affected by the recall. About 1,144 more were also sold in Canada, where no injuries or incidents related to the chairs have been reported. There, the chairs were sold at Winners, HomeSense and Marshalls stores from May 2019 to April 2021.

Customers with questions may contact TJ MAXX at 1-800-926-MAXX (1-800-926-6299), HomeGoods at 1-800-888-0776, Homesense at 1-855-660-4663 or Marshalls at 1-833-888-0776.