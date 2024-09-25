A self-taught "surgeon" has been arrested in Thailand after police said he has been performing penis enlargement operations on patients recruited through Facebook for the last 20 years.

Kittikorn Songsri, 36, was taken into custody Thursday at the townhouse where he performed the surgeries after police completed an undercover operation.

Pol Maj Gen Witthaya Sriprasertparb, commander of the Consumer Protection Police Division, told the Bangkok Post that Kittikorn told officers that he had been teaching himself how to perform the surgeries since the age of 14, despite only having the equivalent of a ninth-grade education.

Police were able to detain Kittikorn after receiving a complaint from one of the surgeon's customers. The man told officers that he suffered a severe infection after going to Kittikorn for a penis enlargement surgery.

He alleged that the silicon injections Kittikorn gave him left him in chronic pain and has been unable to maintain an erection, as reported by Thai News.

After the man told police that he found Kittikorn through his Facebook page "Mai Luai Modify," police conducted an undercover operation, posing as a man asking about the procedure. The undercover officer set up an appointment with Kittikorn, and police raided the townhouse.

Police said that Kittikorn's makeshift office and equipment did not meet hygiene standards, and Kittikorn admitted during questioning that he did not have a medical license, as reported by the Bangkok Post.

Kittikorn told police that he has been doing silicone injections and pearl implants for the last 20 years. He said he typically had two or three customers a month, and would charge between 5,000 to 20,000 baht, or about $152 to $611.

The 36-year-old has been charged with working as a doctor without a license and running a clinic without permission.