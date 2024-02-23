Conversations regarding female pleasure often range from awkward and embarrassing to constrained. Embracing the nature of pleasure as a gift, Brett Susan Glickman, a lifelong resident of San Francisco's Fillmore District, established She.Her San Francisco. This boutique aims to nurture the exploration of pleasure through its thoughtfully curated products.

At She.Her, women are invited to embark on a journey toward discovering the delightful and boundless nature of female pleasure. Brett has crafted a tranquil, non-judgmental space that appeals to the senses and encourages open conversations about pleasure. The boutique's pieces, sourced from women-owned businesses, from lingerie to adult toys, not only fulfill desires but also exude a sense of wonder and confidence.

How She.Her displays its intimate products mirror Brett's perception of sensuality and desire—natural, romantic, elegant, and sultry. Unlike typical stores that often place lingerie, adult toys, and other items that elevate sensations in discreet corners or behind closed doors, Brett ensures that all She.Her products share a common home on the boutique's shelves.

Following this, She.Her's product offerings are organized into three mood-based collections. Romantic and Connect fosters love and passion and Sultry and Explore encourages a sensual journey and self-love. Meanwhile, Elegant and Release celebrate intimacy and self-exploration through lingerie and blissful products.

She.Her was the fruit of Brett's journey toward a deeper appreciation of what it means to connect with people—one's family, friends, neighbors, and even strangers on the street—as the world aims to reemerge from the pandemic. Brett shared, "The pandemic made us realize the aspects of life we often take for granted. There's so much misunderstanding surrounding health and science. We learned a lot from them, but the lessons extend beyond that. Because we've been isolated from each other, we need to rediscover the importance of physical and emotional connection."

She.Her contributes to this rediscovery by encouraging people to rethink the role of intimacy in their lives. It calls for acknowledging sensory appreciation as an essential aspect of our experience. With this, Brett envisions She.Her as more than a retail space. She uses her more than two decades of experience in product development to curate romantic, sultry, and elegant pieces that lift women's confidence and desires.

Essentially, the female-centric boutique has become an oasis for connection, providing an immersive, unforgettable experience to everyone who walks through its doors. The aesthetically pleasing space and welcoming environment entice individuals to explore their desires and preferences without fear of judgment.

Along with a nurturing experience, She.Her has a testing protocol that sets it apart. Brett shows her dedication by stocking quality items, testing each product herself, and engaging a group of testers for feedback and evaluation. This process allows customers access to product information and functionality missing in mainstream retail.

It is worth noting that She.Her prioritizes affordability, drawing on Brett's 25-year experience in seeking brands that combine high quality with reasonable prices. With She.Her, customers no longer need to wait months to acquire quality pieces. Moreover, the dedicated owner collaborates with medical experts to learn about the physiological functionality of vibrators and the therapeutic effects of wearing lingerie. This enables She.Her to guide women on a nuanced path toward pleasure.

When asked about She.Her's diverse customers, Brett answered, "I've always had interesting encounters with everyone that graces our boutique, from a woman running enlightenment retreats in Hawaii, an installation artist that incorporates adult toys, and a young woman buying a silk slip dress for a night out with her new love interest. It's not just about offering them products but creating an environment where they can feel free to interpret each piece and relate them to their needs."

By allowing individuals to bring their perspectives and experiences to the products, She.Her offers a personalized experience. Ultimately, She.Her helps guide women on a path toward embracing pleasure by offering them thoughtfully curated products and creating a haven for engaging conversations.