Trading at $0.00001323, Shiba Inu (SHIB) has confirmed multiple bullish signals with a recent falling wedge breakout, hinting at further gains.

Shiba Inu shook up 2021's crypto scene, driven by pivotal moments. Famously, Vitalik Buterin of Ethereum fame torched 90% of his SHIB holdings, which were half of the total, slashing supply and sparking a value surge.

Moreover, SHIB benefited from a wider market mania, so what will be the catalyst this time?

The Potential of a Token Burn: Can It Revive Shiba Inu?

Since cresting at $0.00008616 in October 2021, Shiba Inu has nosedived over 84%, a steep drop even for a memecoin.

SHIB isn't alone in its slide; the entire crypto market has been hammered since 2021, with BTC being one of the few major assets to break new all-time highs.

One of the catalysts that could send Shiba back to its all-time highs is a new token burn.

With 589 trillion tokens circulating, a 50% burn would reduce the count to 294.5 trillion.

If the market cap holds at $8.01 billion, slashing SHIB's supply could lift its price to $0.000027, a 98.5% ascendance. Yet, this wouldn't reach its old highs, hinting that burn can only do so much.

SHIB's Technical Analysis

SHIB's 20-day SMA is nudging upwards and nearing the 200-day SMA, which might confirm a bullish trend.

A drop below could, however, mean a devastating September... as could be the case for many crypto assets.

The RSI is sitting at 69.83, nearing the overbought zone, suggesting SHIB's rally might be stretched. A break above 70 could lead to a short-term correction before the next upward surge.

Additionally, the MACD's position above the signal line and a positive histogram indicate brewing bullish momentum.

All in all Shiba Inu's price action looks great for September. Yet, a major macro catalyst like a token burn is what takes it over the edge to a new all-time high.