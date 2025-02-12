Spanish public prosecutor Marta Durantez Gil on Wednesday told the trial of ex-football chief Luis Rubiales there was "no doubt" the kiss he gave Jenni Hermoso in 2023 was "non-consensual".

Rubiales, 47, was forced to resign in disgrace in 2023 after kissing Hermoso, 34, following Spain's triumph at that year's Women's World Cup in Australia.

The scandal sparked a global outcry and thrust the spotlight on the prevalence of macho culture and sexism in sport and beyond.

Prosecutors are seeking two-and-a-half years in prison for Rubiales, one year for sexual assault for the forced kiss and 18 months for allegedly coercing her to downplay the incident.

Hermoso says she did not consent to the kiss while Rubiales denies wrongdoing and argues it was consensual.

"It was an unwanted kiss: I believe that after the examination carried out (during the trial), there is no doubt, or at least not sufficient reasonable doubt," Gil told the court before repeating the sentencing demand for Rubiales.

There was no history of "animosity" between Hermoso and Rubiales that could have led the player to "not tell the truth about what happened at the time of the kiss", Gil said, adding there was "total consistency between the facts she recounted and her immediate and subsequent behaviour".

Among the accused alongside Rubiales are ex-women's national team coach Jorge Vilda and two former federation officials.

They also stand accused of trying to coerce Hermoso with prosecutors seeking 18-month jail terms for them.

Rubiales told Spain's National Court on Tuesday he was "totally sure" Hermoso consented to the kiss during the medal ceremony after the final.

"She squeezed me very tightly under my armpits, she lifted me, and when I came down I asked her if I can give you a kiss, and she said 'OK', that's what happened," he said.

Rubiales conceded he "made a mistake" on the podium and that his behaviour "was not appropriate", saying he should have "been in a more institutional role", but denied any offence had been committed.

Hermoso told the opening day of the trial she felt "disrespected" after a non-consensual kiss that "should not happen in any social or work setting".

The player, who transferred to another Mexican side Tigres in 2024, has since appeared for Spain but the scandal cast a shadow over the team's World Cup victory.

The high-profile trial which got underway at Spain's National Court in San Fernando de Henares near Madrid on February 3 is expected to wrap up on Thursday.