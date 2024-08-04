World Cup holders Spain and four-time gold medallists the United States are on course for a showdown in the Olympic women's football final with the two heavyweights favourites to win on Tuesday.

Led by reigning Ballon d'Or Aitana Bonmati, Spain face surprise semi-finalists Brazil in Marseille while a rejuvenated USA under new coach Emma Hayes meet Germany in Lyon.

The Americans are the traditional powerhouse of women's international football and their performances at the Olympics suggest they are back as a force after a disappointing World Cup last year.

Hayes only took over in May and is still getting to know her team but the USA topped their group with three wins from three and edged an impressive Japan after extra time in the quarter-finals, with Trinity Rodman scoring the crucial goal.

They have already beaten Germany in the tournament, and that 4-1 thumping in Marseille in the group stage suggests they should fancy their chances of winning through to the gold medal match in Paris on Saturday.

"We are so confident going into games. That comes from Emma. She believes in us so much," said the forward Sophia Smith when asked about the impact of the new coach.

Hayes, 47, arrived after over a decade of success at Chelsea and is hoping to lead the USA to a record-extending fifth gold since women's football was introduced at the Olympics in 1996. They last won the title in 2012.

"I coached Chelsea for 12 years. I am not going to be disappointed at anything this team does because I respect football at the top level, and for us to arrive tactically at the place we have so quickly is real credit to the players," the coach said of her new charges.

Germany were gold medallists in 2016, the one Olympics in which the USA did not win any medal in women's football.

Under Horst Hrubesch, they finished second in their group behind the USA and then edged out reigning Olympic champions Canada on penalties in the quarter-finals.

Goalkeeper Ann-Katrin Berger, who played under Hayes at Chelsea, was the star against Canada as she saved two penalties in the shoot-out before converting the winning kick herself.

"It was a very tough game, but when it went to the shootout, I knew we had a great goalkeeper. It gave us confidence, and she got us the victory," defender Kathrin Hendrich told FIFA.com.

Spain are appearing in the Olympic women's football for the first time but their World Cup triumph last year showed they are currently the most accomplished side in the international game.

However, they were moments away from being eliminated in the quarter-finals by Colombia, as they trailed 2-0 before fighting back to equalise through Irene Paredes deep in injury time.

They then won on penalties, with Barcelona's Bonmati converting the decisive spot-kick.

"We don't want to leave here. We want to keep our Olympic dream alive. This team has no limits," declared young attacking star Salma Paralluelo to FIFA.com ahead of facing Brazil.

The Brazilians have twice won Olympic silver, in 2004 and 2008, but were not expected to get this far at the Paris Games.

They scraped through their group as a best third-placed side despite a 2-0 defeat by Spain in a game marked by the sending-off of legendary captain Marta.

Brazil then stunned hosts France in the last eight, winning the quarter-final 1-0 without their suspended skipper.

Marta was handed a two-match ban by FIFA for her red card in the last group game, meaning she will not be able to feature against Spain.

The Brazilian Football Confederation called that suspension "excessive" and said it would appeal to enable the 38-year-old to feature.