The US National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) has launched an investigation into nearly 175,000 Tesla Model Y SUVs from the 2021 model year.

The probe comes after multiple reports that faulty electronic door handles prevented owners from opening the vehicle's doors, sometimes trapping children inside.

According to NHTSA's Office of Defects Investigation (ODI), the agency has received nine reports describing "inoperable door handles."

Parents shared worrying stories where they couldn't get back into their cars after placing their children in the back seat, or couldn't remove their kids at the end of a drive. In four cases, parents said they had to break a window to get inside the vehicle again.

"Entrapment in a vehicle is particularly concerning in emergency situations, such as when children are trapped in a hot vehicle," NHTSA warned.

According to CBS News, the agency highlighted its Child Heatstroke Campaign, which focuses on the dangers children face when left inside hot cars.

Tesla Model Y cars do have manual door releases inside, but NHTSA pointed out that small children usually cannot operate these handles by themselves, leaving them trapped if the electronic handles fail.

Parents Forced to Break Windows Amid Tesla Door Lock Malfunction

The preliminary investigation by NHTSA suggests that the door handles may stop working when the car's electronic door locks receive too little power from the vehicle's battery.

However, owners did not report any warnings like low battery alerts before the handles stopped functioning.

Repair records show that some vehicles had their low-voltage batteries replaced after these incidents, CNBC said.

The investigation covers electronic door lock problems from the outside of the vehicle, but NHTSA said it will also watch for any cases of people being trapped inside because of door failures.

The agency is ready to take further steps, including a possible recall, if it finds that the issue poses a safety risk.

Tesla has not yet responded to requests for comment.

This issue adds to growing concerns about the safety of electronic systems in cars, especially those involving children.

The fact that some parents had to break windows to rescue their kids underlines the seriousness of the problem.

Originally published on vcpost.com