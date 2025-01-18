Iga Swiatek demolished Emma Raducanu on Saturday to sweep into the last 16 of the Australian Open, where Jannik Sinner will later step up his title defence and young tyro Learner Tien is also in action.

In a one-sided battle of former US Open champions, Swiatek romped to a 6-1, 6-0 triumph in a statement victory as she pursues a first Melbourne crown.

Emma Navarro, the eighth seed from the United States, joined the Pole in the second week of the first Grand Slam of the year with a gritty three-set win over Ons Jabeur. Sixth seed Elena Rybakina also advanced.

"I felt like the ball is listening to me," Swiatek said after rattling off 11 straight games in a brutal display against Britain's Raducanu on Rod Laver Arena.

The 23-year-old Swiatek is a five-time major winner but she has never gone beyond the semi-finals at Melbourne Park.

She faces "lucky loser" Eva Lys next.

"I feel much more fresh than for the past two years," said Swiatek.

"The last two years I felt much more fatigue and also a bit more stress."

Swiatek will be a massive favourite when she faces Germany's Lys.

The 128th-ranked Lys defeated Jaqueline Cristian of Romania in three sets to become the first women's singles "lucky loser" to reach the fourth round since the event moved to Melbourne Park in 1988.

Navarro credited her billionaire father for teaching her "toughness" as she clawed through 6-4, 3-6, 6-4 against three-time Slam finalist Jabeur.

Navarro has become a three-set specialist with no WTA player playing through more since the beginning of 2024, with the American 23-9 over the distance since then.

Daughter of billionaire businessman Ben Navarro, founder of the Sherman Financial Group, she praised her dad, who was courtside, for her stamina.

She recalled how he would take her and her siblings on six-hour bike rides when they were kids.

"We made up a term -- biking and crying," Navarro, 23, said.

"I learned a lot of toughness growing up. A lot of thanks goes to him."

Also on day seven, former Wimbledon champion Rybakina of Kazakhstan needed a medical timeout to treat a back spasm before winning 6-3, 6-4 against Dayana Yastremska of Ukraine.

World number four Jasmine Paolini, who reached two Slam finals last year, faces another Ukrainian in Elina Svitolina later.

American Danielle Collins, who has become the pantomime villain after thanking hecklers for "paying my bills", is also in action.

The world number 11, runner-up in the 2022 Australian Open final to Ash Barty, gets another chance to wind up the Australians in the crowd when she faces fellow American Madison Keys.

Italian world number one and defending champion Sinner faces American Marcos Giron as he seeks a berth in the last 16 in an evening match on Rod Laver Arena.

Sinner could meet 13th seed Holger Rune in the fourth round if the Dane gets past Serbia's Miomir Kecmanovic.

There will be intense interest in 19-year-old qualifier Tien, who stunned three-time runner-up Daniil Medvedev in a five-set epic.

The youngster wolfed down a pepperoni pizza in celebration following his 4hr 48min marathon against Medvedev that finished at nearly 3:00am on Friday.

He will need to recover fast for the challenge of 69th-ranked Corentin Moutet of France.

Tien's victory over Medvedev saw him become the second youngest American man in the Open Era to reach the third round in Melbourne -- behind only 14-time Grand Slam winner Pete Sampras in 1990.

Fourth seed Taylor Fritz faces timeless French veteran Gael Monfils and remaining home hope Alex de Minaur takes on Argentina's Francisco Cerundolo.