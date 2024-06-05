AT&T revealed that it has resolved an outage, which prevented many of the company's customers from completing calls between carriers on Tuesday.

The telecommunications company admitted problems on interoperability, which hampered communications.

"The interoperability issue between carriers has been resolved," said an AT&T spokesperson. "We collaborated with the other carrier to find a solution and appreciate our customers patience during this period."

A previous statement sent to CNN noted that customers of AT&T were not able to complete calls between carriers. In the same manner, calls coming from customers of other carriers like Verizon, were also not able to place calls to those using AT&T.

Specific information concerning the number of customers affected by the outage was not revealed by AT&T. However, Down Detector, a site dedicated to detecting real-time problems and outage monitoring, showed a spike in reports of issues on the service at around 1 pm ET.

The number of reports steadily increased in the hour that followed. Fortunately, around 6 pm ET, Down Detector showed a decline in incident reports, CNN reported.

Areas where most of the reports came from include Chicago, Dallas, Indianapolis, New York City, Philadelphia, and Pittsburgh.

Since the outage caused interoperability issues, Verizon customers also flocked to Down Detector to report a service outage.

AT&T relayed to CNN that calls made to 911 went through. There were a few locations though which issued alerts on social media saying that calls to the emergency hotline was also disrupted by the outage. These locations include Camden County, Ga., and Scranton, Pa.

According to AT&T, it was investigating the aforementioned alerts on social media since it accidentally received them after a notification from a template was triggered and sent.

It can be recalled that there was a massive disruption that happened to the network less than four months ago, which wreaked havoc to AT&T's services for almost 12 hours. Tens of thousands of customers of the telecommunications company in the U.S. were not able to reach emergency services, send text messages, nor make phone calls in February because of the previous outage.

Following that huge outage, AT&T also disclosed a hacking incident in March, where it revealed that data was stolen including account holders' Social Security numbers.