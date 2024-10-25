The young woman who "burned to death" in a walk-in oven at a Walmart in Nova Scotia was found by her mother, according to a report and the family's online fundraiser.

Gursimran Kaur, 19, an immigrant from India, was discovered Saturday night by her panicked mother, who also works at the Walmart, after she hadn't seen her daughter for an hour and was unable to reach her on the phone.

She frantically searched the store before making the gruesome discovery.

"As you all know now, her charred remains were found inside the walk in oven in the Bakery after a few hours," said Balbir Singh, secretary of the Maritime Sikh Society, which created a GoFundMe page for Kaur.

"Imagine the horror that her mother experienced when she opened the oven, when someone pointed it out to her!" he wrote on the page.

The daughter "came to Canada with big dreams" two years ago from India with her mother, who was not identified.

Singh said the mom is still suffering from shock, but allowed the information about her daughter to be released on the funding page, the Canadian Broadcasting Company reported.

"This family's sufferings are unimaginable and indescribable. They need your support to get through this horrific time," he wrote on the page, which has raised nearly $200,000 by Friday morning.

Halifax Regional Police said they were still working to determine the cause and manner of Kaur's death, calling the investigation "complex," the CBC reported.

A Walmart spokesperson declined to comment because of the ongoing investigation.

Singh told the CBC that the mom, who is getting psychological counseling, demands answers about how her daughter died in an oven without anyone knowing until she began looking for her.

"She is not in a state where she wants all of this to be hushed up," he said. "She is telling everyone that she wants justice for her daughter."

An emergency dispatcher told firefighters in a radio broadcast Saturday: "A female is locked in an oven in the bakery," and that the "oven was on and it's unsure if staff are able to turn it off."

Another voice then came on to say the woman had been removed from the oven by the time first responders arrived at the scene, CBC reported.