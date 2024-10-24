The legal troubles of Do Kwon, Terraform Labs' co-founder, are spiraling. As his extradition nears completion, the case's outcome might have far-reaching effects on the cryptocurrency world.

Do Kwon's notoriety soared after Terraform's TerraUSD and Luna imploded, wiping out $40 billion. U.S. prosecutors have charged him with securities and wire fraud while South Korea pursues similar accusations. Singapore's interest in the case adds another layer, though specifics remain elusive.

In March 2023, Kwon was nabbed in Montenegro, caught allegedly trying to flee with forged passports. His capture came after Interpol issued a Red Notice at South Korea's behest.

"The decision on his extradition has been made, and I expect to officially sign it by the end of this week." -Justice Minister Bojan Božović of Montenegro

The Extradition Process: Is Do Kwon Headed to South Korea or the US?

Montenegro's Supreme Court has cleared the path for Do Kwon's extradition to South Korea and the US, leaving the final call to the Minister of Justice. This move could shape how global courts tackle crypto fraud, setting a benchmark for future cases.

While locked up, Do Kwon's story raised eyebrows as reports of crypto transactions emerged—you can take a man down, but you can't keep him from his crypto, LOL—challenging the jail's security measures.

It took two months for authorities to seize his devices—laptops, phones, and crypto-wallets. Rumors, though unconfirmed, are now swirling about the three transactions made during his imprisonment.

Before being caught in Montenegro, Kwon reportedly stopped in Serbia. Rumors swirl that Serbia's state security aided his arrest and extradition to Montenegro, aiming to spirit him away to a nation indifferent to extradition. Alerted to his counterfeit documents, Montenegro detained him.

We'll watch the fallout from Do Kwon's legal battles, which could ripple through the crypto market, affecting investor trust and regulatory pressure.