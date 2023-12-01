Are you a business owner in need of extra security for your business or property? Or a first-time homeowner or renter? Whichever category you fall into, the Frontpoint Wireless Doorbell Camera might just be the solution to all your problems. This device is more than just a doorbell; it's a piece of cutting-edge technology that provides peace of mind and convenience.

In this review, we'll dive deep into its features and capabilities, shedding light on how it can enhance your safety and home security.

The Frontpoint Wireless Doorbell Camera is a game-changer in the world of home security systems and wireless security cameras. It combines the convenience of a doorbell with the advanced features of a high-quality security camera.

Let's explore the key features that set this device apart from the competition:

Battery bliss

One of the standout features of the Frontpoint Wireless Doorbell Camera is its battery-powered design. This means you can install it without the hassle of wiring, making it perfect for DIY security enthusiasts (wired camera is also available). Irrespective of whether you have an existing doorbell or not, this camera will fit seamlessly into your security setup. The detachable and rechargeable battery pack lasts up to six months on a single charge, and recharging is a breeze with the included micro-USB cable -- you won't have to uninstall the doorbell to keep it powered up.

Rapid person detection

With energy-saving video analytics, this state-of-the-art camera can accurately detect human activity, reducing false alerts and ensuring you only get notified when it matters. You won't be bombarded with notifications regarding every passing car or fluttering leaf.

Tailored alerts for peace of mind

The Frontpoint camera allows you to create custom video recording rules based on your specific areas of interest. This means you can focus on specific areas of interest and ignore the less critical parts. Plus, you can set the days and times when you want to receive notifications, ensuring you're aware when you need to be and always in control.

Two-way audio, your personal intercom

This feature is a true game-changer. It enables you to hear and speak to visitors directly through the Frontpoint app. Whether it's a delivery person, a friend, or a potential intruder, you can communicate with them without opening the door.

Enhanced visibility

The camera offers maximum clarity with high resolution and a complete field of view. This means you won't miss any details, day or night. It even works in low-light conditions, ensuring you're never in the dark when it comes to home security.

Security on the go

The Frontpoint Wireless Doorbell Camera seamlessly integrates with the Frontpoint app, allowing you to access your camera on-the-go. Whether you're at work, running errands, or on vacation, you can keep an eye on your business or property.

Smart chime and mounting options

The Smart Chime included with the wireless doorbell camera offers features like adjustable volume, a variety of tone options, and the ability to boost Wi-Fi connectivity, extending the range for up to eight of your Frontpoint cameras. Frontpoint also provides two mounting brackets to optimize your field of view, ensuring you get the perfect angle for your camera.

Warranty

To give you peace of mind, the Frontpoint Wireless Doorbell Camera comes with a 3-year warranty. This shows the company's commitment to the quality and durability of its products.

In the above photo, you can see a home installed with the wireless doorbell camera.

Whether you're a homeowner looking to upgrade your existing security setup or a first-time buyer eager to safeguard your business or abode, the Frontpoint Wireless Doorbell Camera is an outstanding choice. This remarkable device effortlessly elevates your home security, granting you peace of mind.