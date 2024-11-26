Three men tragically died after their car, following Google Maps directions, plunged off an unfinished bridge into a river in India.

The victims were traveling from Gurugram to Bareilly to attend a wedding when they relied on Google Maps for navigation.

The app directed them onto an under-construction flyover, which had collapsed in 2022 due to flooding.

The bridge remained incomplete without warning signs or barricades to indicate danger or a closure, Hindustan Times reported.

The car fell 50 feet into the Ramganga River in Uttar Pradesh's Bareilly district. Locals discovered the accident the following morning.

Google Maps horror :



Wrong #GPS location took the lives of 3 people in #Bareilly, #UttarPradesh#GoogleMaps directed a car to a half-finished bridge.



Due to dense #fog, the incomplete bridge was not visible and the car falls into the #RamgangaRiver, resulting in the death of… pic.twitter.com/uTCMKTz7xG — Surya Reddy (@jsuryareddy) November 24, 2024

"At around 9:30 am, we were informed about a damaged car found in the Ramganga river," a police official said. "Our team discovered a Wagon R, suspected to be a taxi, that had fallen from the incomplete bridge. The bodies of the victims were recovered and sent for post-mortem."

Two victims were identified as brothers Vivek and Amit Kumar. The third individual was their friend, Ajit Kumar.

The victims' families have accused local authorities of negligence for failing to secure the site and have demanded a formal investigation.

In response, authorities launched an investigation, focusing on the lack of proper signage and safety measures around the bridge. Google has expressed condolences and pledged to work with local officials to address the issue.

"Our deepest sympathies go out to the families," a Google spokesperson told Futurism. "We're working closely with the authorities and providing our support to investigate the issue."