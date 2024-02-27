TikTok has intensified its removal of songs published by Universal Music Group (UMG), deepening the ongoing feud between the social media giant and the music industry behemoth.

This latest development adds a layer of complexity to the conflict that erupted just last month, originating from UMG's failure to secure a royalties deal with TikTok's parent company, ByteDance. The initial fallout led to the removal of UMG-owned or distributed songs by the end of January, Music Business Worldwide reported.

Now, TikTok is expanding its song purge to include compositions controlled by Universal Music Publishing Group (UMPG), extending the impact beyond UMG's own roster of artists and songwriters to affect those signed to other labels. Active removal of songs written or co-written by UMPG-affiliated songwriters is already underway, leaving a silent void on the once-vibrant musical landscape of the platform.

The UMG and UMPG catalog, representing a substantial portion – estimated at 20-30% – of TikTok's popular songs, is at the center of this escalating conflict. TikTok, while disputing industry estimates, asserts that its user base has not seen a decline since the initial removal of UMG's recordings.

As TikTok races against the clock to be legally compliant and remove all UMPG-licensed content before the end of February, questions about the intersection of technology, social media, and the music business loom large. This latest move by TikTok mirrors broader industry trends as artists and songwriters navigate the changing dynamics of digital platforms and the evolving landscape of music consumption.

The clash takes on additional layers as both parties exchange accusations. UMG, in an open letter last month, accused TikTok of attempting to undervalue their content, TechCrunch reported. TikTok, in a counter statement, expressed disappointment, stating that UMG has prioritized "greed" over the interests of artists and songwriters.

As the battle between TikTok and UMG continues to unfold, artists and songwriters are left in the crossfire, facing potential losses in royalties earned through TikTok. Industry experts and stakeholders closely monitor the evolving narrative, recognizing the profound implications this dispute may have on the broader music industry. Stay tuned for further developments as this high-stakes clash continues to reshape the digital music landscape.