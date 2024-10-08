A Florida-based influencer was banned from Walmart when AI self-checkout surveillance and a laughing employee caught her recording her attempt to shoplift.

In a video labeled "POV: When you usually don't get caught and now you're banned for 2 years from all Walmarts in my area," TikTok creator Nesha filmed herself using the self-checkout at her local Walmart.

Set to "Rockstar" by Cleotrapa, TikTokers watch as Nesha accurately scans an item, then slides a baby pink sequin-clad backpack over the machine without the scanner activating. By the time she scans her next item an error message appears on the screen, "Associate Is On The Way."

A Walmart employee approaches and scans her ID card, which prompts a video labeled "Potential Missed Scan," and shows Nesha sliding the backpack over the scanner. The camera moves from the screen to the employee who is covering her mouth as she laughs.

In the video description, Nesha wrote, "Even though she laughed ... she called the manager.. police and had us escorted outside 😭😭 #stealinggonewrong"

Reactions in the comments varied, plenty of people were amused by the associate's reaction, either wishing she would have been an ally to Nesha or defending her decision to involve management.

TikTokers sympathized with the embarrassment of Nesha's situation, and several users noted the startling accuracy of the AI surveillance.

Others relayed expressed their frustration with the impact of theft on retailers in their community.

A number of commenters offered advice on retail theft but were met with reminders of the potential consequences.

A 2024 Gitnux report said Walmart loses an estimated $3 billion per year due to theft, but Walmart locations with AI-powered cameras have reported a 30% decrease in crime.