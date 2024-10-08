TikToker Banned From Walmart After Filming Herself Shoplifting Says She 'Usually' Doesn't Get Caught
The TikTok captures an associate laughing before she calls security
A Florida-based influencer was banned from Walmart when AI self-checkout surveillance and a laughing employee caught her recording her attempt to shoplift.
In a video labeled "POV: When you usually don't get caught and now you're banned for 2 years from all Walmarts in my area," TikTok creator Nesha filmed herself using the self-checkout at her local Walmart.
@ohthatsnesh Even though she laughed … she called the manager.. police and had us escorted outside 😭😭 #stealinggonewrong #fyp #viral ♬ Rockstar - Cleotrapa
Set to "Rockstar" by Cleotrapa, TikTokers watch as Nesha accurately scans an item, then slides a baby pink sequin-clad backpack over the machine without the scanner activating. By the time she scans her next item an error message appears on the screen, "Associate Is On The Way."
A Walmart employee approaches and scans her ID card, which prompts a video labeled "Potential Missed Scan," and shows Nesha sliding the backpack over the scanner. The camera moves from the screen to the employee who is covering her mouth as she laughs.
In the video description, Nesha wrote, "Even though she laughed ... she called the manager.. police and had us escorted outside 😭😭 #stealinggonewrong"
Reactions in the comments varied, plenty of people were amused by the associate's reaction, either wishing she would have been an ally to Nesha or defending her decision to involve management.
TikTokers sympathized with the embarrassment of Nesha's situation, and several users noted the startling accuracy of the AI surveillance.
Others relayed expressed their frustration with the impact of theft on retailers in their community.
A number of commenters offered advice on retail theft but were met with reminders of the potential consequences.
A 2024 Gitnux report said Walmart loses an estimated $3 billion per year due to theft, but Walmart locations with AI-powered cameras have reported a 30% decrease in crime.
© Latin Times. All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.
-
Fleeing Israeli Bombs, Lebanon's Displaced Met With Suspicion
-
Record Number Of Climbers Chase 14-peak Dream In Tibet
-
Pope Names 21 New Cardinals With Big Impact On Picking Next Pontiff
-
Boeing, Striking Union Set To Resume Contract Negotiations
-
Oklahoma Defends Likely Purchase Of 55,000 Trump Bibles For Schools
-
Arab American Leaders Call On Harris To Separate From Biden's Israel Policy
-
Trump Mocks Women 'Thrilled' To Lose Husbands Before Firefighter's Widow Attends His Butler Rally: Report
-
Trump Says Israel Should 'Hit' Iran Nuclear Sites, 'Worry About Rest Later'
-
Billionaire Silicon Valley Trump Backer Jumps Ship To Harris
-
Seven Charged Over Double Voting In Battleground Michigan