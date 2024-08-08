Trump Announces News Conference As Harris Soars
Donald Trump scheduled a short-notice media event Thursday at his Florida resort as rumblings of discontent hit his presidential campaign and poll numbers surge for his election rival Kamala Harris.
Trump announced the "general news conference" in a one-sentence post on his Truth Social platform after Harris and new running mate Tim Walz have drawn large, jubilant crowds for her freshly energized Democratic bid to beat Trump in November.
Since President Joe Biden dropped out of the race last month, Harris has turned the race for the White House upside down, raking in donations and erasing Trump's lead in the polls.
Trump is described in US media reports as angry at how his campaign is now performing against Harris and how it dominates news coverage.
He is also reportedly unhappy with his young Republican running mate J.D. Vance, who has been described as a lackluster public speaker and making a poor impression with voters.
© Copyright AFP 2024. All rights reserved.
-
Former 'IS Bride' Loses UK Citizenship Removal Appeal Bid
-
Expect More Product Placement At Olympics, Says IOC
-
Hamas Names Alleged October 7 Mastermind As New Leader
-
Memory Of 'Chariots Of Fire' Hero Liddell Burns Bright For Daughter
-
Shadow Of War Looms Over Gaza Amputees In Qatar
-
Hiroshima Remembers A-bomb Victims As 'Global Tragedies' Unfold
-
Musk, UK Govt Spar Over Far-right Riots
-
Major Outage Disrupts Top Online Brokerages Amid 2024 Stock Market Sell-Off
-
Bitcoin Can 'Wipe Out' Debt? Trump Says US Should Be World's $BTC Leader
-
Western Powers Urge Bangladesh Calm, Democratic Transition