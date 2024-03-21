KEY POINTS Trump endorsed Moreno in December, saying he believes the crypto bull won't let Ohio down

Crypto industry figures and crypto users have since extended congratulatory messages to Moreno

Moreno said earlier this month that the election will be a choice between Bitcoin holders and CBDC supporters

Bernie Moreno, a known cryptocurrency fan and Donald Trump-endorsed businessman, has won the Senate primary in Ohio, positioning him as the challenger to Democratic Sen. Sherrod Brown in the general election later this year.

Observers say that the race between Moreno and Brown will be critical in deciding which party will control the Senate, but for the crypto community, Moreno's fight is their own.

Following his Tuesday victory, Moreno took to X (formerly Twitter) to express his gratitude to his supporters. He also thanked Ohio state secretary Frank LaRose and state Sen. Matt Dolan for "a spirited primary contest."

I’m so grateful for the resounding support of Ohioans in all 88 counties. I thank Matt Dolan and Frank LaRose for a spirited primary contest. I look forward to uniting our party and working to send Sherrod Brown packing in November! — Bernie Moreno (@berniemoreno) March 20, 2024

Crypto users, analysts, experts, and industry players were quick to congratulate Moreno following the confirmation of his win.

Nic Carter, general partner on blockchain-focused venture capital firm Castle Island Ventures, urged the entrepreneur to defeat Brown, noting that "Ohio is THE key statewide race to ensure the future of crypto in the U.S."

Congrats @berniemoreno on the primary win! Now focus is on defeating Sherrod Brown. Ohio is THE key statewide race to ensure the future of crypto in the US. — nic 🌠 carter (@nic__carter) March 20, 2024

Perianne Boring, founder and CEO of blockchain trade association the Chamber of Digital Commerce, said it was "the race to watch," considering how more than two million crypto holders live in Ohio.

Congrats to former @DigitalChamber member @berniemoreno on winning the GOP primary in Ohio. Over 2 million crypto owners live in Ohio. This is the race to watch. https://t.co/DTom5CiRcl — Perianne (@PerianneDC) March 20, 2024

Other crypto groups and users also congratulated Moreno, who positioned himself ahead of the primary as an "outsider" who came to the U.S. "legally" and built up a car dealership from the ground up.

Bernie Moreno bringing some crypto spice to Ohio politics! Gonna be an interesting showdown to keep an eye on. 🚀🔥 — Crypto Empire | AMA + Spaces (@Empire8x) March 20, 2024

Politicians like @SherrodBrown and @SenWarren never realized that being anti-crypto was political suicide, but guess what, over 50 million Americans are sick of their nonsense



Congrats @berniemoreno 👏 — Sir Crypto Donk III, Esq. 🛡️ (@Degen_Donkey) March 20, 2024

Exciting development as blockchain entrepreneur Bernie Moreno clinches victory in Ohio's Republican Senate primary. A race to watch for the crypto industry — Cryptoiz Research 🇮🇩🇮🇩 (@cryptoiz_IDN) March 20, 2024

Moreno, a Bitcoin bull, was endorsed by Trump in December. At the time, the business mogul, who recently expressed a softening stance on cryptocurrencies, said he believes the Colombian-born immigrant "will be an outstanding United States Senator, and has my complete and total endorsement – he will never let you down!"

Former presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy also endorsed Moreno. Interestingly, Ramaswamy was the only GOP candidate before he conceded, and had presented a comprehensive plan to ensure protection for the core aspects of the emerging cryptocurrency sector.

Proud to cast my vote today for President Trump & the man who I hope is the next U.S. Senator from Ohio, @berniemoreno. America-First is about all Americans. Landslide in November. 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/NVQWbRYSZc — Vivek Ramaswamy (@VivekGRamaswamy) March 19, 2024

Earlier this month, Moreno called on Bitcoin holders to support his run. "This election is a choice between those that support @Bitcoin and those who support Central Bank Digital Currencies," he wrote.

In January, he also thanked Rep. Warren Davidson, whom Moreno said was one of the most "pro-freedom/pro-crypto" congressmen in the country, for his endorsement in January.

I’m honored to have the support of one of the most pro-freedom /pro-crypto Congressmen in America.



As a fellow outsider and businessman, Warren understands what it takes to tackle the deep State in Washington DC and I'm excited to work with him from the Senate. https://t.co/8vxge3l3bE — Bernie Moreno (@berniemoreno) January 4, 2024

Moreno is set to face off with Brown in the general election. Brown, dubbed as one of the digital asset industry's biggest critics, has warned for years that there are many risks posed by cryptocurrencies to the financial system as a whole and consumers alike.