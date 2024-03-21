Trump-Backed Crypto Enthusiast Wins Ohio Senate Primary, To Face Off With Digital Assets Critic
KEY POINTS
- Trump endorsed Moreno in December, saying he believes the crypto bull won't let Ohio down
- Crypto industry figures and crypto users have since extended congratulatory messages to Moreno
- Moreno said earlier this month that the election will be a choice between Bitcoin holders and CBDC supporters
Bernie Moreno, a known cryptocurrency fan and Donald Trump-endorsed businessman, has won the Senate primary in Ohio, positioning him as the challenger to Democratic Sen. Sherrod Brown in the general election later this year.
Observers say that the race between Moreno and Brown will be critical in deciding which party will control the Senate, but for the crypto community, Moreno's fight is their own.
Following his Tuesday victory, Moreno took to X (formerly Twitter) to express his gratitude to his supporters. He also thanked Ohio state secretary Frank LaRose and state Sen. Matt Dolan for "a spirited primary contest."
Crypto users, analysts, experts, and industry players were quick to congratulate Moreno following the confirmation of his win.
Nic Carter, general partner on blockchain-focused venture capital firm Castle Island Ventures, urged the entrepreneur to defeat Brown, noting that "Ohio is THE key statewide race to ensure the future of crypto in the U.S."
Perianne Boring, founder and CEO of blockchain trade association the Chamber of Digital Commerce, said it was "the race to watch," considering how more than two million crypto holders live in Ohio.
Other crypto groups and users also congratulated Moreno, who positioned himself ahead of the primary as an "outsider" who came to the U.S. "legally" and built up a car dealership from the ground up.
Moreno, a Bitcoin bull, was endorsed by Trump in December. At the time, the business mogul, who recently expressed a softening stance on cryptocurrencies, said he believes the Colombian-born immigrant "will be an outstanding United States Senator, and has my complete and total endorsement – he will never let you down!"
Former presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy also endorsed Moreno. Interestingly, Ramaswamy was the only GOP candidate before he conceded, and had presented a comprehensive plan to ensure protection for the core aspects of the emerging cryptocurrency sector.
Earlier this month, Moreno called on Bitcoin holders to support his run. "This election is a choice between those that support @Bitcoin and those who support Central Bank Digital Currencies," he wrote.
In January, he also thanked Rep. Warren Davidson, whom Moreno said was one of the most "pro-freedom/pro-crypto" congressmen in the country, for his endorsement in January.
Moreno is set to face off with Brown in the general election. Brown, dubbed as one of the digital asset industry's biggest critics, has warned for years that there are many risks posed by cryptocurrencies to the financial system as a whole and consumers alike.
