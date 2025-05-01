KEY POINTS $USD1's market cap passed $2 billion Wednesday, becoming the 7th largest stablecoin by market value

The stablecoin has also passed the more tenured $PYUSD stablecoin in market cap

Some crypto users are concerned about why $USD1 and $WLFI aren't listed on major exchanges yet

World Liberty Financial's (WLFI) USD1 stablecoin has passed a $1 billion market cap, but that's not the bigger story, as digital assets scalability provider BitGo revealed that the U.S.-backed token also logged the "fastest rise from 0 to $1B in stablecoin history."

Since officially launching late last month, USD1 has made major strides, including its meteoric rise to CoinGecko's top 10 largest stablecoins by market cap. As of late Wednesday, USD1 is the world's seventh-most valuable stable token.

Quite interestingly, USD1 has surpassed the PayPal USD (PYUSD) market capitalization, given the latter's considered veteran status in the stablecoin segment.

Trading volumes around USD1 passed 28 million in the last 24 hours, highlighting increasing interest among cryptocurrency users for the stablecoin launched by a DeFi firm promoted by U.S. President Donald Trump.

Just around a day since USD1 hit the $1 billion milestone, it surpassed $2 billion in market cap and, as of late Wednesday, has logged a market value of over $2.12 billion.

Questions Remain Amid WLFI's Big News

Despite the massive milestone for a Trump-backed crypto venture, some crypto users want their questions answered and seemed to ignore the development.

"Bla, bla, bla. What about WLFI? More importantly," asked one user, who was referring to the WLFI token, which has had a rough start since it was announced due to alleged security risks and questions around its tokenomics.

There were also other crypto users who wanted to know when the WLFI coin would be listed as they were more concerned about the token than USD1.

Others were also concerned about both WLFI and USD1 not being listed on major crypto exchanges. "Investors who trust and buy WLFI should be transparent about when this will happen," one user wrote.

WLFI Shrugs Off Concerns, Bags New Deals

Despite continuing concerns around the way WLFI has been handling its business, the DeFi firm, which Trump officially promoted early on, has been pushing forward.

Earlier this year, the company spent millions to buy several crypto assets, including Wrapped Bitcoin (wBTC) and Movement (MOVE).

Just last week, it signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the government of Pakistan after the team's representatives met with the Pakistan Crypto Council.

According to the Council, the collaboration will help "accelerate blockchain innovation in Pakistan" and includes collaborative work on exploring real-world asset (RWA) tokenization and blockchain financial product testing, among others.

Also last week, WLFI founders met with Binance founder Changpeng "CZ" Zhao to discuss the global state of crypto adoption among other crypto-related topics.