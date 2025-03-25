KEY POINTS Crypto.com said the ETFs will comprise digital and non-digital assets, as well as an ETF basket of crypto assets

Truth Social will file the SEC applications for the upcoming ETFs that will include a $CRO ETF

TMTG announced earlier this year that it was expanding into the fintech realm

President Donald Trump's media company, Trump Media & Technology Group (TMTG), has partnered with cryptocurrency exchange Crypto.com, marking another milestone in the American leader's journey toward embracing blockchain and digital assets.

Crypto.com announced the big news Monday night, revealing it will be Trump Media's "exclusive partner" in supplying backend technology, custody, and crypto for "a series of ETFs."

Trump Media, Crypto.com to release "first of its kind" basket of ETFs

In its announcement, the exchange noted that the partnership will bring about "a series of TMTG-branded ETFs (exchange-traded funds) comprising digital and non-digital assets, including a first of its kind ETF basket of cryptocurrencies incorporating CRO (Cronos, the native token of the Cronos chain developed by Crypto.com) and other crypto assets."

Crypto.com co-founder and CEO Kris Marszalek said the collaboration with Trump Media and Yorkville America, TMTG's partner, was expected to deliver ETFs that will provide consumers more options "from a brand with a loyal following."

Marszalek also said during a live AMA on X late Monday that Crypto.com was very excited about the collaboration, noting how it was "the first time that CRO is included in an ETF." He urged crypto users to stay in the loop around news for SEC filings for the CRO ETF.

Truth Social's involvement in the partnership

According to Crypto.com, Truth Social, the president's social media platform that he uses on a daily basis, will make the requisite filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) "in the near future" for the ETFs.

Once the ETFs are approved, they will then be available for purchase through Crypto.com's broker dealer, Foris Capital US LLC, in eligible jurisdictions.

News of the collaboration triggered a dramatic surge in CRO prices, with the token up by over 31% in the last 24 hours.

TMTG expands into the financial services realm

News of the partnership with Crypto.com came less than two months after TMTG, which operates Truth Social, announced it was expanding into the financial services and financial technology (fintech) realm.

At the time, Trump Media said its board had approved an investment of up to $250 million to be custodied by Charles Schwab.

Notably, the announcement revealed that aside from traditional investments, the funds will also allocate some to the following financial products:

Customized ETFs

Customized separately managed accounts (SMAs)

Bitcoin and similar crypto or other crypto-related securities

"Developing American first investment vehicles is another step toward our goal of creating a robust ecosystem through which American patriots can protect themselves from the ever-present threat of cancellation, censorship, debanking, and privacy violations committed by Big Tech and woke corporations," said TMTG CEO and Chairman Devin Nunes.