President Donald Trump's campaign trail promise to end the Russia-Ukraine war in just 24 hours is ringing hollow, while his silence on the issue raises questions about his strategy or lack thereof.

Despite claiming he would bring immediate peace to the region, Trump has made no public attempts to broker an agreement.

During his campaign, Trump repeatedly boasted about his supposed ability to bring an end to the conflict, which has devastated Ukraine for over three years.

Yet as his second term unfolds, the war remains unresolved, with no clear path to peace. Even Trump's own special envoy to Ukraine and new Secretary of State, Marco Rubio, conceded that resolving the crisis would take significantly longer than Trump had pledged and asked for 100 days to find a solution, as reported by CNN.

Monday's celebrations following Trump's inauguration offered no mention of Ukraine. While Trump declared himself a "peacemaker" during his inaugural address, he lacked specifics about U.S. support for Kyiv or plans to address the ongoing war. His focus instead appears to be on an upcoming conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

"He can't be thrilled, he's not doing so well," Trump said of Putin during a signing ceremony in the Oval Office, as reported by CNN, adding, "Russia is bigger, they have more soldiers to lose, but that's no way to run a country."

When pressed on how long the war might last, Trump deflected and said, "I have to speak to President Putin. We're going to have to find out."

Sources close to the administration indicated Trump asked his aides to arrange a call with Putin to discuss the possibility of an in-person meeting​​, per CNN.

Trump's approach is very different from that of his predecessor, Joe Biden, who avoided direct talks with Putin during his administration. Trump, however, sees direct engagement as a necessary step. "How the hell are you going to find a way out of the mess if you're not talking?" said one individual familiar with Trump's thinking.

The details of Trump's potential solution remain unclear. Experts suggest that peace would likely require significant concessions from Ukraine. " He wants the dying to stop...Every side is going to have to give something," Rubio told NBC News.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky expressed doubts about Trump's focus on the war at the World Economic Forum Tuesday.

Most of the world is thinking: What’s next for their relationship with America? Alliances? Support? Trade? President Trump’s plans to end wars? But no one is asking these questions about Europe—and we need to be honest about that. Today I addressed the World Economic Forum. pic.twitter.com/jhgkpKJnXU — Volodymyr Zelenskyy / Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) January 21, 2025

Zelensky also pleaded with Europe to assume greater responsibility and the need for unity in confronting Russian aggression. "This isn't a situation where one country can secure itself alone. It's about all of us standing together to mean something," he said.

"Will President Trump even notice Europe?" Zelensky questioned, pointing to Trump's track record of criticizing NATO and stances against Ukraine joining the alliance.